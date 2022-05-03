Abortion rights groups lash out at leaked Supreme Court draft: ‘Confirms our worst fears’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Abortion rights groups quickly responded to a leaked Supreme Court opinion that, if published, would overturn Rowe v. Wade, condemning the opinion and making it clear that the right to abortion has not changed.

If the Supreme Court overturns Rowe v. Wade, abortion would dispel the notion of a constitutional right. While it does not in itself make abortion illegal in the United States, it will allow individual states to ban the practice if they pass legislation to do so.

Supreme Court sets aside ROE V. WADE, quotes draft opinion: report

“Let’s be clear: abortion is legal. It’s still your right,” Alexis McGill, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement in response to the leak. “This leaked opinion is horrific and unprecedented, and it confirms our worst fears: that the Supreme Court is ready to end the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Rowe v. Wade.”

Johnson said the news “comes as anti-abortion rights groups unveil their final plan to ban abortion nationwide,” but that his agency and others were “preparing and fighting for every possible outcome.”

Meanwhile, she said, “Planned Parent Health Centers are open, abortion is still legal, and we will continue to fight like hell for the right to access safe, legal abortion.”

Nancy Northup, CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, also noted that the leaked draft makes no sense today, although it is strongly opposed to what it would mean if it became a court opinion.

Reporter’s notebook: What does the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court mean for Congress?

“We do not know whether the document reported by Politico is valid, and we do not know if it represents the opinion of the majority of the Supreme Court. Unjust, unprecedented deprivation of rights, “Northup said in a statement, would be” the most damaging blow to women’s rights in our country’s history. “

Northup again Note That the Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the case, “and abortion will remain legal in the United States,” although a Supreme Court ruling does not itself declare abortion illegal.

Coconut Pro-Choice America has similarly issued a statement stating that nothing is official until the Supreme Court makes a decision.

“The leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is not final. Although this leak is unprecedented, it is important to know that Rowe is still standing and abortion is still legal. But it is clear that we have to fight harder than ever.” , The organization tweeted.

The leaked opinion is a complete rejection of Rowe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, wrote Justice Samuel Alito, “We think Rowe and Casey must be dismissed.” Still. It remains to be seen what will be the final decision of the court in this case, the language – and the possible vote – may change It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.