Abortion rights supporters try to gain momentum in nationwide march

Last fall, Hannah Dasgupta focused her day on politics, with President Donald J. He channeled his fear and anger into activism at Trump. Concerned about the future of abortion rights, among other issues, during the Trump administration, she joined a group of suburban Ohio women working to elect Democrats.

A year later, Ms Dasgupta, 37, still cares about those issues just as deeply. But she did not join the nationwide women’s march for abortion rights on Saturday. In fact, he hadn’t even heard of it.

“I don’t watch the news every night anymore – I’m not nearly as worried,” said Ms. Dasgupta, a personal trainer and school aide who was turning her attention to local issues like her school board. “When Biden finally took the oath, I was like, ‘I’m out for a while.

Ms Dasgupta’s carelessness underscores one of the biggest challenges facing the Democratic Party as it approaches the midterm elections. At a time when abortion rights are facing their most significant challenge in nearly half a century, a section of the Democratic grassroots wants to, in Ms Dasgupta’s words, “take a long breath”.