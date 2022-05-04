World

Abortion survivor reacts to leaked Supreme Court decision draft that would overrule Roe v. Wade

11 hours ago
First in Fox: Melissa Ohden, founder of the Abortion Survivors Network, said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court’s leaked abortion verdict left her “optimistic” that legal abortions had left her and other abortion survivors “with physical, mental, and emotional trauma and disability.” Protect their right to life.

Oheden, who survived the abortion attempt, was responding to a leaked opinion piece written by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Rowe v. Wade and return the abortion issue to a separate state.

“Survivors of abortions in our community are optimistic about the news that trying to take our lives and leave so many of us with physical, mental and emotional trauma and disability could be overturned,” Ohden told Gadget Clock Digital in an email. On tuesday.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has directed Marshall to investigate the leak

Pro-Life activists Gianna Jason (L) and Melissa Oheden (R), director and senior fellow at the General Council for the National Right to Life James Bop (2nd L) and director and senior fellow at the Yale Law School Information Society Project Reproductive Justice Study Program. He testified before the House Judiciary Committee on September 9, 2015 at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

“Survival survivors on our network include both men and women and children between the ages of their 90s, but for female survivors, this particular argument is an attack on women’s rights rings,” she continued.

“There is no right other than the right to life in the first place. And how can the proponents of abortion reconcile with the current reality that women who have survived abortions have the right to abortion in our country but it was not easy for us. The ‘right’ to be born in the first place?

Pro-life activist Melissa Oden testified during her experience surviving an abortion.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

In the case of Dobs v. Jackson Women’s Health Agency, Alito’s draft opinion declares that “it is time to pay attention to the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people.”

Alito noted that Americans have “sharply conflicting views” on abortion.

“Some strongly believe that a man conceives and that abortion ends an innocent life. Others strongly believe that any provision of abortion invades a woman’s right to control her own body and prevents women from achieving full equality.” Alito wrote.

“Yet others in the third group think that abortion should be allowed in certain circumstances but not in all situations, and those within this group have differing views on the specific restrictions that should be imposed.”

Bradford Betz and Tyler O’Neill from Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.

