Abortion takes center stage in high profile Senate GOP clash in Pennsylvania



Mehmet Oz, one of the front-runners in the crowded and divided GOP Senate primary for an open seat in Pennsylvania’s key battlefield state, said he was outraged by the unprecedented leak of a preliminary draft opinion by the Supreme Court The verdict could be overturned.

Oz stressed in an interview with Alexandria Huff of Gadget Clock on Thursday that “taking information provided to you by a Supreme Court judge and leaking it for the first time. It is a terrible declaration of war against the Supreme Court.”

And he stressed that it “should be judged to the fullest extent of the law.”

Oz, a cardiac surgeon, author, and well-known celebrity physician who hosted the popular TV show “Dr. Oz Show” before launching his Senate campaign late last year, was interviewed after what could be the final debate before Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary. Five major Republican primary contestants. Both major parties see the race to retire GOP Sen. Pat Tommy as one of a handful of races that could ultimately decide whether the Republicans will regain a Senate majority in mid-November.

The showdown was the first among the leading candidates on Wednesday evening when news of Rowe vs. Wade shook the political world, and the issue of abortion was in the spotlight.

Oz has taken the stage to debate with his main rival, David McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, a West Point graduate, a veteran of the Gulf War and Treasury Department administration under former President George W. Bush, as well as a veteran and conservative political commentator. Cathy Burnett; Jeff Berts, a real estate developer, philanthropist and Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018; And Carla Sands, a real estate executive and chief Republican donor who served as ambassador to Denmark during the Trump administration.

Candidates simultaneously stated that they would support measures to restrict access to abortion and reaffirm their anti-abortion credentials.

But McCormick and Burnett also attacked Oz over the issue, pointing to remarks he made three years ago on the popular radio program “The Breakfast Club” where Oz said he was concerned about a move by Alabama to take a closer look. Can Abortion is completely forbidden.

McCormick has accused Oz of flipping the issue. “You’ve got a track record that’s completely opposite of the idea,” he told Oz. “This is another example of you being completely fake.”

And Honor Pennsylvania, an outside super PAC supporting McCormick, has blasted Oz with a new ad, including clips from “The Breakfast Club” interview.

Barnett, in the debate, revealed that she was conceived for rape because she noticed Oz. “I’m a byproduct of rape,” she declares. “My mom was 11 when I got pregnant. My dad was 21. I wasn’t just a lump of cells. You see, I’m still not just a lump of cells. My life has value.”

And pointing to Oz’s remarks in 2019, Barnett added, “I’m wondering if the doctor has changed his position now.”

Oz responded by supporting his mother-in-law, whom he referred to as “an appointed minister. He wrote a lot of pro-life literature where we live in Montgomery County, and he must understand that I am pro-life.”

Oz has said since announcing her candidacy that she only supports abortion in cases of rape, incest or maternal health risks. And she reiterated in the debate that “life begins during pregnancy,” which she repeated in her latest Gadget Clock interview.

The debate took place two days before former President Donald Trump traveled to Pennsylvania to hold a rally with Oz, whom he backed in April. Trump, who has been ousted from the White House for more than 15 months, remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP because he has garnered dozens of support in the midterm elections in an attempt to play the role of kingmaker in the Republican primary.

Both McCormick and Oz, who have been in the fire business for four months, have close ties to the former president, with former top Trump White House and presidential campaign officials both working as supporters or advisers to the candidate.

A survey by Franklin and Marshall College, released Thursday, indicates a close contest for the Pennsylvania GOP primary, with Oz 18%, McCormick 16%, Barnett 12%, and about four out of ten Pennsylvania GOP primary voters uncertain.