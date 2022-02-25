About 5,000 US troops arrive in Poland amid Russia-Ukraine war: report



Officials say about 5,000 US troops have landed in Poland to bolster its defenses as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine.

The U.S. military is part of a 7,000-strong force that President Biden announced would work on a “deterrence and reassurance” mission – but will not actually fight in Ukraine, the Army Times reported.

Poland and Ukraine share a western border while Ukraine and Russia share an eastern border.

This is the largest US military presence in Poland since the end of World War II, the report said.

According to the Army Times, the U.S. military has sent millions of dollars worth of military equipment to Poland to protect its border and secure the de-facto compound housing U.S. troops.

On Thursday, President Biden announced that the United States would impose new sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, and he also announced the deployment of thousands of US troops in Eastern Europe. US forces will not fight in Ukraine, he said.

“Putin is aggressive,” Biden said in a statement. “Putin has chosen this war. And now, he and his country will bear the consequences.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the deaths and destruction caused by this attack, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner,” he added.