About 60 African migrants are believed to have drowned while trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, the latest tragedy during a year when the death toll from crossing the ocean has more than doubled compared to the same period in 2020.

Helena Maleno Garzón, founder of Camindo Fronteras, a Spanish NGO helping migrants, cautioned about this Twitter That 57 people, including 12 children, had died. “End this border carnage,” he pleaded.

Ms Maleno later explained by phone that the victims were among 62 people who boarded a boat from the Western Sahara region administered by Morocco last week. It said 16 of the dead had been recovered and were in Dakhla, a port city in Western Sahara, where the journey began while awaiting formal identification. Only five survived the boat, she said.

“They were going around in circles as they lost their way, which is the case with a lot of boats leaving the strait, and then they tried to turn back when the tragedy happened,” Ms Maleno said. Maleno said. He said the exact details of the wreck and the rescue of a handful of survivors were not immediately clear.