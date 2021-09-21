About Bhagyashree Salman Khan: Salman Khan I fell in love with actor Bhagyashree opened the possibility of working with him again: Bhagyashree talks about working with Salman Khan again
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree Suraj were seen in Badjatya’s ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. It was the first film of Bhagyashree’s career in which people liked her beautiful chemistry with Salman.
After this Bhagyashree did not do much work in Bollywood and separated from Bollywood. At the same time, Salman Khan made progress in his career over the years and to this day he is ruling the industry.
However, Bhagyashree recently appeared in Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ and is very active on social media. She will be seen in Bhagya’s next film ‘Radhe Shyam’, which will feature Southern superstars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.
