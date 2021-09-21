About Bhagyashree Salman Khan: Salman Khan I fell in love with actor Bhagyashree opened the possibility of working with him again: Bhagyashree talks about working with Salman Khan again

Actress Bhagyashree from Salman Khan’s ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ recently spoke about the possibility of working with the actor once again. Bhagyashree also said in the conversation that Salman works with most of the young heroines.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhagyashree said a few things about working with Salman Khan again. Bhagyashree said that she has not spoken to Salman Khan for many days. He also pointed out that Salman often works with young heroines. Bhagyashree also said that she did not know what the script might be so that the two could work together.



Salman Khan and Bhagyashree Suraj were seen in Badjatya’s ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. It was the first film of Bhagyashree’s career in which people liked her beautiful chemistry with Salman.

After this Bhagyashree did not do much work in Bollywood and separated from Bollywood. At the same time, Salman Khan made progress in his career over the years and to this day he is ruling the industry.

However, Bhagyashree recently appeared in Kangana’s ‘Thalayavi’ and is very active on social media. She will be seen in Bhagya’s next film ‘Radhe Shyam’, which will feature Southern superstars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.