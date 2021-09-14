About Guy Sebastian’s Leaked DM Kovid Vaccine Campaign Backflip

Guy Sebastian has settled his feud with fellow musician Ben Lee after the pair broke up last week over The Voice coach’s decision to boycott the #VaxTheNation campaign.

Ben, 43, accused Guy on Twitter of trying to ‘be everything to everyone’ after he withdrew his support for the campaign, which called on the Australian team to stop the cycle of lockdown and stop live music. There was a request to vaccinate against Kovid-19 to start again. industry.

While his comments suggested the Australian Idol winner had succumbed to pressure from anti-vaxxers, Ben has since told the I Swear I Never podcast that he is on good terms after privately ‘spreading the situation’.

Guy Sebastian (left) has settled his feud with fellow musician Ben Lee (right) after the pair broke up last week over The Voice Coach's decision to boycott the #VaxTheNation campaign.

Lee told hosts Nina Young and Beck Day that he didn’t intend his tweets to begin a ‘pile-on’, adding: ‘I really feel [Guy] In this situation, and I think he’s trying to respect the values ​​of his audience, his family, and the people around him.

‘Me and he were DMing last night and trying to diffuse the situation a bit. I was saying, I think part of the reason the explanation you made doesn’t come through is because if you continue to focus on this “personal preference” aspect, it’s almost like a dog whistle as anti-vaxxers. can be considered as.

‘While the reality is that we are not talking about making vaccines mandatory, we are talking about taking collective action in community health. There is no suggestion that vaccines will be forcibly administered.

The saga began last Monday when Guy, 39, shared a post on Instagram supporting the #VaxTheNation campaign, but deleted it hours later and uploaded a bizarre video apologizing to his fans.

Though he did not give a reason for backing out, it is believed that he withdrew his support after being trolled by anti-vaxxers on social media.

The Battle Scars singer explained that he wants to end the lockdown, but doesn’t want to hype ‘his personal health choices’ about vaccines to anyone.

‘Greetings to everyone. I just wanted to jump in here to clarify something,’ he said in his video, which was filmed at his $3.1 million Maraubra home.

While his comments suggested that Guy had succumbed to pressure from the anti-vaxxers, Ben has since revealed that he is on good terms after privately 'spreading the situation' via DM.

‘I’m sure some of you today may have seen an industry call-out with the best of intentions for our live music industry, which has come to a complete halt, trying to find a way forward so that we May all be gathered together again.

‘I’ve always done everything I can to support my industry but the campaign was posted on my page without my direct involvement.

‘And while I, like everyone else in my industry, want to turn things around, it’s not my role to communicate the way the post was communicated.’

In reference to the Kovid vaccine, Guy said, ‘I will never tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices.

‘I am very sensitive to this, not only on a public level but also in my personal life with people who have circumstances that they have to consider when making these choices.’

He continued: ‘I just want to say that I’m really sorry. This was not a post that was communicated with love or compassion, which I think is needed to address things like vaccinations.

‘I just wanted to make it clear so that I can speak my truth and let people know how I really feel. lots of love.’

Fans and fellow musicians expressed their dismay after Guy withdrew his support for the campaign, with a tweet: ‘Is he telling the industry he’s above #VaxTheNation?

‘Once his supporters are not allowed into a show there will be another backflip! Without the backbone it would make it easier for him!’

Perth alternative rock trio Shangrila commented: ‘Love you Guy Sebastian and I know there’s no win for you (comments were crazy) but I wish you didn’t back off on this post man. #WaxdNation.’

Ben then tweeted: ‘To be honest, this is a really sad example of what happens when your career depends on trying to be everything to all people.’

The composer’s remarks were later the subject of discussion on Ray Hadley’s 2GB program, in which Guy said: ‘Ben is a handsome boy – but he is only weighing in on a narrative that has already been set, which is the correct narrative. was not.’

During the segment, a furious Headley tells the cow to ‘get off the fence’.

He said Guy’s ‘weak’ apology video is appeasing anti-vax people who are shutting down Australia, saying: ‘Get the shit off your ass. Get off the fence.’

Ray said the Australian Idol winner had previously said he believed in science and wanted a vaccine as soon as possible, but has now changed his tune.

He said: ‘Grow a set, man. No [listen] who you are on [Instagram] Saying, “I’ll never listen to you again, won’t buy your CD…” Raise a set, dude.

‘You’re better than him. It was a weak response when a large number of people in your industry are desperate to go back to work, and double vaccination is the only way to get back to work.

‘That was a really weak reaction.’

When Guy called on the show to challenge Hadley, the TalkBack presenter stood up, saying: ‘I’m so disappointed in you, to tell you the truth.’

‘I’m just as disappointed in you, Ray,’ replied the guy.

The Angels Brough Me Here star insisted he would distance himself from the #VaxTheNation campaign only because he knows people who can’t get a vaccine for medical reasons.

‘I think it’s a very false story and you really missed my point. I haven’t said I don’t support vaccination – I’m double-jabbed myself,’ he said.

‘I have to say that there are people with whom I have a personal relationship, they also fall under the category of thought. I personally choose to include people who have genuine reasons – I’m talking about teachers who have taught for 25 years who can’t teach, I’m talking about musicians and crew who have valid medical reasons, why is this a very difficult situation.’

But Hadley said there was nothing in Guy’s apology video that gave people valid reasons for not getting vaccinated, and ended the segment by telling Starr: ‘I still think you’re wrong.’

He also warned that Guy was ‘trying to be everything to all people’ by getting the vaccine himself, pushing the ‘pro-choice’ argument on social media.

Over 400 Australian artists and performers have joined forces to launch the #VaxTheNation campaign.

Powderfinger, Jimmy Barnes, Tim Minchin, Courtney Barnett, Celeste Barber, Vance Joy, Em Russo, Marcia Hines, Midnight Oil and Amy Shark are just a few of the big names that have come up with a vaccine to help fans restart the live music industry. encourage to receive.

#VaxTheNation is an initiative created by the newly established LIVE (Live Industry Venue + Entertainment) alliance.

A campaign spokesperson said: ‘We all miss our loved ones – our friends, our family, and being able to reunite. We all want to get back into the magic of live events.

‘#VAXTHENATION is not a political campaign linked to any government, and we welcome open dialogue. The campaign is self-funded by the industry and the LIVE Alliance (Live Industry Venues and Entertainment Alliance) position is that high vaccination rates are the only way to get the show back on the road. We are encouraging people to seek professional health advice and make an informed choice.