About Rahul Mahajan Shahnaz Gill: Rahul Mahajan narrates Shahnaz Gill Mummy who cries my baby and Siddharth rubs the feet of mortal remains:

Shahnaz Gill is shocked after the death of Siddharth Shukla and her condition is not difficult to predict. Recently, some video clips of Shahnaz Gill surfaced, in which she looked completely lifeless. Rahul Mahajan, a close friend of his, reached there for Siddharth Shukla’s last darshan and said that he was trembling inside when he saw Shahnaz at that time.

Rahul told ABP News, “When Shahnaz Gill came, she shouted so loudly, ‘Mommy, my baby, Mommy, my baby.’ Siddharth was no longer alive, but Shahnaz was seen guarding his feet and did not realize that he was no more. She was shocked and not ready to accept it. Seeing his condition, I was trembling at the funeral.





Rahul said, ‘Shahnaz was completely lifeless as if the storm had broken everything. I remember when I put my hand on his shoulder I was stunned the way I looked at him to give him courage. I was horrified to see his condition. She was completely numb.

Talking about the relationship between Shahnaz and Siddharth, he said, “Their relationship is very deep, neither are the husband and wife.”