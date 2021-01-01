About Shilpa Shetty Shamita Shetty: Bigg Boss OTT Shamita’s shocking reaction as Shilpa’s sister
‘I’m lucky to have such a shadow’
Struggling for self-identity
Shamita Shetty said that even after working for so many years, people still know her as Shilpa Shetty’s sister. She wanted to know who she really was. Shamita further said that she is carrying the emotional stuff of the same thing somewhere and is struggling to make her own identity.
Broken friendship with Divya
Hearing these words of Shamita Shetty, Karan Johar encouraged her and said that now people are slowly getting to know the real Shamita. Knowing this, Shamita also felt high. But she was saddened when Karan Johar showed Divya Agarwal’s true face. He was shocked to learn that the girl for whom he thought so much, was so protective, smiled behind his back. Shamita said that she did not even know Divya Agarwal before appearing in the show. She said, ‘Divya has hidden her real face behind a mask.’
