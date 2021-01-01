About Shilpa Shetty Shamita Shetty: Bigg Boss OTT Shamita’s shocking reaction as Shilpa’s sister

Struggling for self-identity

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has just started a week, but it seems to be proving to be ‘over the top’ in terms of fights, connections and chemistry. Already in ‘Sunday Ka War’, host Karan Johar took classes of all the family members and showed the mirror to some. Meanwhile, Karan Johar praised Shamita Shetty and said that she is playing well. But when Karan Johar asks Shamita Shetty if she is carrying some luggage because she mostly appears alone in the house of Bigg Boss.Hearing this, Shamita Shetty started crying and then she felt pain in front of Karan. Shamita Shetty said that her journey of 20-21 years in the film industry was very difficult. He spent so many years in the shadow of his sister Shilpa Shetty. She considers herself lucky that she got such a shadow. She considers him a perfect ‘protective shadow’.Shamita Shetty said that even after working for so many years, people still know her as Shilpa Shetty’s sister. She wanted to know who she really was. Shamita further said that she is carrying the emotional stuff of the same thing somewhere and is struggling to make her own identity.

Broken friendship with Divya

Hearing these words of Shamita Shetty, Karan Johar encouraged her and said that now people are slowly getting to know the real Shamita. Knowing this, Shamita also felt high. But she was saddened when Karan Johar showed Divya Agarwal’s true face. He was shocked to learn that the girl for whom he thought so much, was so protective, smiled behind his back. Shamita said that she did not even know Divya Agarwal before appearing in the show. She said, ‘Divya has hidden her real face behind a mask.’

