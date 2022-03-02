Above-average weather forecast for much of US



Above-average temperatures are forecast for most parts of the country today, with the exception of Northern Tire, where cold winds with light snow still hang.

An Arctic cold front will begin to bring the temperature back again this weekend.

Friday’s round of heavy rain and mountain snow will move as far south as California.

The system will then spread to Rockies and Plains over the weekend.