ABP C voter survey: bjp got 43 percent vote akhilesh continue gaining bsp priyanka gandhi

ABP-C Voter Survey: In another survey that came on Saturday, BJP is seen forming the government in UP. BJP is getting 43 percent votes in this survey.

In another survey for the UP elections, there is a competition between BJP and SP. According to the data released on Saturday, BJP’s voting percentage has increased by one percent, while Samajwadi Party’s vote-sharing has increased by two percent.

In the survey of ABP C-Voter, BJP is expected to get the highest number of votes. After this, Samajwadi Party is at number two, Mayawati’s party BSP is at number three and Congress is at number four. On the other hand, there is a possibility of getting two percent votes.

According to the survey which came on Saturday, BJP is seen getting 43 percent votes. Which is one percent more than the previous survey. Last time it was 42 percent. On the other hand, if we talk about Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, then it can get 35 percent votes. Which is two percent more than the previous survey. Last time it was 33 percent.

Party 31 January 15 January 22 January 29 January BJP+ 41% 41% 42% 43% SP+ 33% 34% 33% 35% BSP 12% 12% 12% 13% Congress 08% 08% 07% 07% other 06% 05% 05% 02% Source: ABP C-Voter

BSP has also gained one percent and has reached 12 to 13 percent. On the other hand, Congress can get seven percent of the vote. Last time also Congress seemed to get the same number of votes.

Let us tell you that elections are to be held in seven phases in UP. Voting for the first phase will be held on February 10 and the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10. In this election, BJP has again reposed faith in CM Yogi, while SP has former Chief Minister and party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

This time Priyanka Gandhi has taken the command of Congress in her own hands and she is seen fighting elections on the issue of women and youth. Congress has given 40 percent tickets to women only. On the other hand, BSP seems to be lagging behind in this election. Mayawati is not seen as active in this election as before.