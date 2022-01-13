ABP C-Voter Survey Will Swami Prasad Maurya resignation affect BJP yogi government people opinion

Simply after Swami Prasad Maurya, Forest, Surroundings and Animal Horticulture Minister Dara Singh Chouhan within the Uttar Pradesh government additionally resigned from the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Other than this, three MLAs additionally switched sides and went with him.

With the graduation of the election course of in UP, the nomination for the primary section goes to begin inside just a few days. In the meantime, within the state government, Labor and Employment Minister Swami Prasad Maurya out of the blue heated up politics by resigning from the put up and social gathering. People have completely different opinions about how a lot his resignation will affect the social gathering and the government and the way a lot Akhilesh Yadav will profit from his departure within the Samajwadi Social gathering.

Within the opinion ballot of ABP C-Voter Survey, 40 per cent people stated that Swami Prasad Maurya’s departure will affect the BJP, however somewhat extra 47 per cent stated that Maurya’s resignation is not going to hurt the BJP. Each the BJP and the government are in a robust place. 13 % of the people stated they didn’t know.

A girl chief of the Samajwadi Social gathering stated that “Swami Prasad Maurya is only a tableau and all of the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering are but to return.” He informed that their chief Akhilesh Yadav is engaged on social engineering and they’re going to type the government in 2022 with the mannequin of growth and social engineering.

However, the people of BJP say that “No hurt goes to occur because of the departure of Swami Prasad Maurya. Mentioned that first he stayed in BSP, then ate cream for 5 years in BJP, now if he needed to depart then why ought to he depart earlier on the time of election, later he went to SP. They only hold working.”

Other than these, MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati from Tindwari meeting seat in Banda district, Roshan Lal Verma, MLA from Tilhar meeting seat in Shahjahanpur district and Bhagwati Sagar, MLA from Bilhaur seat in Kanpur Dehat additionally resigned from the BJP.