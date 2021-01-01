abp cvoter Survey for up Election 2022: UP Election Survey: UP me phir lautegi yogi sarakar! Akhilesh-maya ki baat nahi banegi, survey I am getting so many seats, UP election survey: Yogi government will return to UP! Akhilesh-Maya will not be discussed, so many places are getting in the survey

Highlights BJP’s return to the state once again in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 polls

The BJP is likely to get maximum seats in the ABP and C polls.

Forty-four per cent said they were satisfied with the work of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow

UP will hold assembly elections in 2022 next year. In such a situation, the ABP-C voter has conducted a survey regarding the Assembly elections. In this, the people of UP are once again seen leading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the throne of power. The BJP is projected to get a maximum of 259-267 seats in the polls. At the same time, the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, is projected to get around 100 seats.

The ruling BJP, the main opposition Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress have started going public in the context of the UP Assembly elections 2022. At the same time, in addition to these parties, smaller parties are also attracting the masses through rallies and conferences. In such a situation, ABP and C voters spoke to the people of UP regarding the Assembly elections. The ABP quarterly polls suggest that the BJP will once again come to power in Uttar Pradesh.

How many votes does one get in UP?

According to an ABP C voter survey, the BJP alliance in UP is projected to get 42 per cent votes. The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, is projected to get 30 per cent, the Bahujan Samaj Party 16 per cent and the Congress 5 per cent.

How many seats does one have in UP?

According to a survey by ABP Cvoter, BJP will once again emerge as the largest party in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP could get 259 to 267 seats. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party can get 109-117 seats, while the BSP can get 12-16 seats. Apart from this, Congress can get 3-7 seats and others can get 6-10 seats.

How satisfied is the Chief Minister with the work of Yogi?

During the ABP News C-Voter survey, when asked how satisfied CM Yogi is at work, 44 per cent said they are very satisfied. 18 percent less satisfied. 37 percent are dissatisfied and one percent said they can’t say no.