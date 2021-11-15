ABP News C-Voter Survey: In the new survey, the influence of SP was seen increasing, BJP’s graph declined

Only a few months are left for the UP assembly elections. Meanwhile, all the agencies have started giving the trends of the mood of the people by surveying them. The new results of the ABP News C-Voter survey are ringing alarm bells for the ruling BJP in the state. According to this, the graph of BJP has fallen in the latest situation. Samajwadi Party is getting the benefit of this.

There are total 403 seats in UP. Out of this, BJP and its allies are getting 213 to 221 seats, while BJP’s rival and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and allies are getting 152 to 160 seats. Apart from this, only 16 to 20 candidates from BSP and 6 to 10 candidates from Congress are able to become MLAs.

In the earlier survey, BJP was getting 241 to 249 seats, that is, in the new survey, the party seems to be losing about 30 seats. On the other hand, 130 to 138 seats were going in the account of Samajwadi Party, in which there is an increase of about 20 seats. Due to this the graph of Samajwadi Party is increasing clearly.

On this issue, senior journalist Pradeep Singh on ABP Ganga news channel said that BJP’s seats are decreasing and SP’s is increasing, it cannot be concluded on the basis of survey alone. The data of the survey clears the picture to some extent, but we will have to wait longer to understand the public’s mind about political parties.

The latest round of ABP-CVoter’s pre-poll survey shows that the road to victory for the BJP will be tough. The survey has predicted victory for the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh.

Pre-poll surveys indicate that the BJP and its allies will be able to retain their place in the state, though the party will lose around 108 seats. On the other hand the seats of Samajwadi Party are increasing.

