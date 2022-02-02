ABP survey: 45% on the budget before the elections of 5 states believed that it would benefit BJP, know the impact of PM Modi’s rally on farmers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. There are different opinions of all the leaders about the impact of the Union Budget presented before the elections in five states, but the results of the survey conducted among the public by ABP News Channel along with C-Voter Show it. According to the survey, from today’s budget, 45 percent people believe that BJP will benefit from it. Whereas 39 percent say that the benefit will not be available. 16 percent say that they do not know whether there will be benefit or not.

According to the survey, when people were asked whether PM Modi’s virtual rally has reduced the anger of farmers, 46 percent said that yes, anger has reduced, while 42 percent people said negative and said that the anger remains. . 12 per cent people said they did not know. However, when the channel tried to talk to leaders of various parties, politics was clearly visible there. While BJP leaders praised the budget, the opposition called it a disappointing budget for common people, traders, farmers, women.

On the other hand, sugarcane farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri district, known as ‘Chinese bowl’, are in a strange dilemma for supporting any party in the assembly elections. Farmers disappointed with all political parties, the question is why should they vote for anyone in the election. The sugarcane farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri district, located in the Terai belt, are in pain to introduce new agricultural laws.

They say that they are angry with both the BJP which brought this law and the SP, which waived the interest of two thousand crore rupees due on the outstanding sugarcane price during its previous regime. If it is very necessary to vote, he will opt for ‘NOTA’ (None of the above).

On the other hand, welcoming the budget 2022-23, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that unprecedented provisions have been made for the overall development of the agriculture sector. Tomar said in a statement that the budget allocation for this sector has been continuously increased and the finance minister has shown vision in the budget. Tomar said, “Unprecedented provisions have been made in the budget for the overall development of the agriculture sector. A glimpse of how our country will be in the coming 25 years is visible in this budget.” With emphasis on increasing productivity and Oilseeds Mission, adequate provisions have been made to link agriculture with technology and farmers to get fair price for their produce.

