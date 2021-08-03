Abrons Arts Center’s Fall Season Celebrates Trailblazers

The center has scheduled a free concert, “Holy Ground: Land of Two Towers,” by the jazz ensemble Onyx Collective on September 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks.

“It seemed like an appropriate way to think about the long-term impacts of historic moments like the ones we are living in now,” Rosa-Salas said.

A week later, the center will open a free outdoor photography exhibit, “Community Matriarchs of NYCHA” (for the New York City Housing Authority), celebrating five women who have transformed their neighborhood on the Lower East Side, where they have organized a distribution of food, especially during the pandemic, to other residents of low-cost housing. The exhibition, presented as part of the Photoville Festival 2021 in partnership with the digital storytelling platform My Projects Runway, will feature portraits of Courtney Garvin and video interviews with Christopher Currence and will remain on view until December 1.

“I am really excited to encourage women activists in our community and to reflect on the role of public housing in our neighborhood and our city,” said Rosa-Salas.

From there it’s Frankenstein, Bigfoot and Sasquatch as Abrons presents a streaming video adaptation of “The Securely Confferred, Vouchsafed Keepsakes of Maery S.” by Sibyl Kempson, from October 29. First performed as an experimental four-part radio piece in January, the production presented by The 7 Daughters of Eve Thtr. & Perf. Co., is described as a visual journey through the layered universe of Mary Shelley, the author of “Frankenstein”. The new virtual video work will feature hand-cut collages, digital and analog animation and illustrations, and collaborations with more than a dozen artists. An in-person screening is also scheduled for Halloween at the new Chocolate Factory Theater.