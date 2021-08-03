Abrons Arts Center’s Fall Season Celebrates Trailblazers
The Abrons Arts Center programming for the fall season is a tribute to pioneers and innovators in the arts, social housing and emerging technologies.
“As we come out of isolation, we wanted to focus on the work that continues and develops in different ways during the pandemic,” Craig Peterson, executive artistic director of the center, said in an interview. “Because he deserves an audience. “
Several of the productions planned at the 300-seat theater for the upcoming season have been booked ahead of the pandemic and postponed because of it, said Peterson, who organized the season in conjunction with Ali Rosa-Salas, the centre’s artistic director recently. appointed.
“A lot of them got moved when we stopped the live performances,” he said. “But we have never stopped supporting artists and have always intended to introduce them.”
The center has scheduled a free concert, “Holy Ground: Land of Two Towers,” by the jazz ensemble Onyx Collective on September 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks.
“It seemed like an appropriate way to think about the long-term impacts of historic moments like the ones we are living in now,” Rosa-Salas said.
A week later, the center will open a free outdoor photography exhibit, “Community Matriarchs of NYCHA” (for the New York City Housing Authority), celebrating five women who have transformed their neighborhood on the Lower East Side, where they have organized a distribution of food, especially during the pandemic, to other residents of low-cost housing. The exhibition, presented as part of the Photoville Festival 2021 in partnership with the digital storytelling platform My Projects Runway, will feature portraits of Courtney Garvin and video interviews with Christopher Currence and will remain on view until December 1.
“I am really excited to encourage women activists in our community and to reflect on the role of public housing in our neighborhood and our city,” said Rosa-Salas.
From there it’s Frankenstein, Bigfoot and Sasquatch as Abrons presents a streaming video adaptation of “The Securely Confferred, Vouchsafed Keepsakes of Maery S.” by Sibyl Kempson, from October 29. First performed as an experimental four-part radio piece in January, the production presented by The 7 Daughters of Eve Thtr. & Perf. Co., is described as a visual journey through the layered universe of Mary Shelley, the author of “Frankenstein”. The new virtual video work will feature hand-cut collages, digital and analog animation and illustrations, and collaborations with more than a dozen artists. An in-person screening is also scheduled for Halloween at the new Chocolate Factory Theater.
To close the season from December 10 to 12, a live motion capture piece, “Antidote”, created in collaboration with Pioneer Works. Directed by Jamaican-born choreographer Marguerite Hemmings and new media artist LaJuné McMillian, it explores the relationship between physical movement and motion capture technology and how the latter can be used as a tool of personal power and release. The project is a collaboration with six young artists from high schools on the Lower East Side and the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn.
“It’s an intergenerational experience and a great way to end the season,” said Rosa-Salas.
The full season lineup is available on abronsartscenter.org.
#Abrons #Arts #Centers #Fall #Season #Celebrates #Trailblazers
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.