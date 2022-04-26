Absent Democratic lawmaker also working as airline pilot returns to Washington after bad headlines



A Hawaiian Democrat who hasn’t been in Washington for months has returned to Congress after a string of bad headlines about his absence.

Correspondent Kai Cahle, D-Hawaii, was seen taking pictures with a group of people on Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday afternoon who appeared to be on a tour. This is the first time Congress has had a vote since January.

In a brief interview with Gadget Clock Digital, Cahill defended his absence, noting that he never technically missed a vote while lagging behind in Hawaii.

“I haven’t missed a single vote this whole year. Not one,” Cahill said.

The House introduced proxy voting during the coronavirus epidemic that allowed a colleague to vote for an absentee lawmaker. Cahill has previously mentioned his absence and the legitimacy of prolonged use of proxy voting and the legitimate COVID-19 concerns about living in a “multi-generational home”.

The Honolulu Civil Beat First reported that Cahill was present for only five votes in 2022 while working part-time as a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines.

Cahill’s office previously defended his work at Hawaiian Airlines as permitted by House ethics rules, arguing that his flight experience brought a positive outlook to Congress – to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that governs aviation policy.

Asked on Tuesday if he would like to work for Hawaiian Airlines while in Congress, Cahill told Gadget Clock Digital.

Cahill’s office had previously said that he flew for Hawaiian Airlines only to maintain his pilot certification and within the limits of the House Ethics Rules, which in 2022 was limited to বাই 29,895 annual annual income.

His salary as a member of Congress is 174,000.