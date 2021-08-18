Absli Digishield Plan: Aditya Birla Insurance Digishield Plan: Insurance Company Reduces Premium

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), a life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), has announced a 15 per cent reduction in premium rates for ABSLI DigiShield plans. The ABSLI DigiShield plan meets the unique security needs of customers and can be tailored to specific security requirements.Read also: Government is preparing to give relief to Vodafone-Idea, Airtel will also benefit

Income from the age of 60 years

The ABSLI DigiShield plan guarantees customers a steady income through the Survival Benefit option from the age of survival0 years. Not only that, there is a unique feature of reducing the sum insured at the pre-determined age of retirement, allowing customers to change their insurance cover according to the remaining responsibilities and age. The ABSLI DigiShield plan allows customers to choose different plans to meet their different protection needs according to their age. It also includes joint life cover, critical illness cover and rider options for specific protection for customers and their loved ones.

Financial problems due to the Corona epidemic

Commenting on the reduction in premiums of ABSLI Digishield plan, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance MD and CEO Kamlesh Rao said, Benefit and provide financial security for yourself and your loved ones. ”

Retirement planning help

The ABSLI DigiShield plan offers various premium term, policy term and death benefit payout options to meet the specific needs of the customers. This overall plan reduces liability, protects loved ones and helps meet retirement and inheritance goals.

Read also: How did Sameer Gehlot build an empire worth Rs 35,000 crore from a small tin room in Hauz Khas?