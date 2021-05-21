‘Absolutely Yes’: Tokyo Games Will Proceed, I.O.C. Says

TOKYO — The rescheduled 2020 Olympics will go on even when a state of emergency is asserted within the metropolis this summer season, a prime Olympics official stated Friday, dismissing as soon as once more the suggestion that the coronavirus pandemic would possibly pressure a postponement or cancellation of a world sports activities showcase that has already been delayed a yr.

“We have now efficiently seen 5 sports activities maintain take a look at occasions throughout a state of emergency,” stated John Coates, a vice chairman of the Worldwide Olympic Committee, throughout a information convention on the finish of a three-day digital assembly to handle preparations. “All the plans to guard security and safety of athletes are primarily based round worst potential circumstances. So the reply is completely sure.”

Polls in Japan have proven {that a} vital majority of residents would like one other postponement or cancellation altogether of the Games, that are scheduled to open July 23 — 9 weeks to the day from Friday — and run into early August.

In a letter despatched Friday to nationwide Olympic committees, athletes, broadcasters and others, Coates, who serves because the chairman of the I.O.C.’s coordination fee for Tokyo, stated the group was now “very delivery-focused.”