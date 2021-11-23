Abu Dhabi T10 League British wicketkeeper Philip Salt completed 50 in 25 balls Sanju Samson all-rounder Liam Livingstone scored runs at 240 Strike rate Team Abu Dhabi 4th consecutive win

In the match played in Abu Dhabi, Team Abu Dhabi won the toss and elected to bowl. The Chennai Braves made a huge total of 131 runs for 2 wickets in 10 overs. Team Abu Dhabi scored 136 runs for 2 wickets in 9.2 overs and won the match.

In the 10th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Team Abu Dhabi defeated The Chennai Braves by 8 wickets and hit a four of victory. After this win, he has 8 points in 4 matches. He is at the top of the points table. At the same time, this is the third consecutive defeat for The Chennai Braves. He is at number five in the points table.

England’s wicket-keeper batsman Philip Salt, Paul Stirling and captain Liam Livingstone played an important role in Team Abu Dhabi’s victory. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was part of the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

For Team Abu Dhabi, Philip Salt scored 63 not out in 28 balls with the help of 5 fours and 5 sixes. He completed his fifty in 25 balls. He was also adjudged player of the match. Opener Paul Stirling was dismissed for 44 runs in 18 balls with the help of 2 fours and 5 sixes.

Captain Liam Livingstone scored 24 runs in 10 balls with the help of 3 sixes. Earlier, the Chennai Braves, led by Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, were given a stormy start by Ravi Bopara and wicketkeeper Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Both scored 28 runs in two overs. However, at the beginning of the third over, Bopara was bowled by Ahmed Daniyal. Bopara was dismissed after scoring 14 runs in 6 balls with the help of 3 fours. Angelo Perera, who came in his place, came to the crease.

Angelo and Bhanuka shared a 34-ball 69 for the second wicket. During this Bhanuka completed his half-century in 22 balls. However, when his score was 54, he was caught by Sheldon Cottrell at the hands of Liam Livingstone.

Bhanuka hit 3 fours and 5 sixes during his 29-ball innings. Captain Shanaka, who came in his place, remained unbeaten on 23 runs in 8 balls with the help of one four and three sixes. Angelo played an unbeaten innings of 32 runs in 19 balls with the help of 5 fours.