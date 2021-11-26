Abu Dhabi T10 League MS Dhoni All Rounder Dwayne Bravo Delhi Bulls Won 4th Match Beats Northern Warriors Afghan batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz 70 runs inning

Delhi Bulls beat Northern Warriors by 8 wickets in the 16th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League to register their fourth win. The hero in this victory for Delhi was Afghan batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 70 runs in 32 balls.

Delhi Bulls beat Northern Warriors by 8 wickets in the 16th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. This is the fourth win out of 6 matches for Delhi Bulls, led by CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. In this match, Afghanistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 70 runs in 32 balls for Delhi.

Playing first in this match, Warriors led by Rovman Powell scored 128 runs for 6 wickets in 10 overs. For him, Captain Powell played the highest innings of 56 runs in 22 balls. He was joined by Ross Whiteley (26) and Umair Ali (14).

Shiraz Ahmed was the best bowler for Delhi, taking two wickets for 22 runs in 2 overs. Apart from this, Fazal Haque, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid and Romario Shepherd got 1-1 success. In reply, Delhi scored 133 runs for the loss of two wickets in 9.5 overs.

Apart from Gurbaz, who was the hero of Delhi’s victory, England player Luke Wright also played an innings of 40 runs in 18 balls. Openers Gurbaz and Wright added 116 runs for the first wicket. Umair Ali and Riyad Emrit then dismissed Gurbaz and Romario Shepherd. Sherfane Rutherford, who then came to bat, retired hurt after scoring 3 runs.

Eoin Morgan scored 7 runs off 2 balls with an unbeaten right to give his team victory. With this win, Delhi has 8 points. This is their fourth win in 6 matches and they are second in the points table. On the other hand, the situation of Northern Warriors is bad and the team has lost its 5th match out of 6. The team is at 5th position in the table with just 2 points.

Team Abu Dhabi is on the first position with 10 points after winning all five matches out of 5. The Chennai Braves are at the sixth ie last position in the points table without losing all their five matches. Both Deccan Gladiators and Bengal Tigers have won 3-3 out of 5 matches and have 6-6 points each. Due to net run rate, Deccan is third and Bengal is at fourth place.