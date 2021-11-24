Abu Dhabi T10 League MS Dhoni CSK Faf du Plessis opener Hazratullah Zazai scored 380 strike rate runs Bangla Tigers won in 26 ball Munaf Patel The Chennai Braves Lost 4th match in a row

In the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Bangla Tigers won by 9 wickets against The Chennai Braves. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Faf du Plessis-led Bangla Tigers, who were part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, played a 60-60 ball match in this match. Won victory with only 34 balls remaining.

This is the second consecutive win for Bangla Tigers in 4 matches. She lost both her opening matches. He has got 4 points in total. She has reached number four in the points table. At the same time, the account of Munaf Patel’s team i.e. The Chennai Braves, popularly known as Munna Bhai among his teammates, has not been opened yet. This is his fourth consecutive defeat.

In this match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Bangla Tigers won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, The Chennai Braves scored 90 for 6 in 10 overs. Chasing the target, Bangla Tigers won the match by making 91 runs for the loss of one wicket in 4.2 overs.

In this victory of Bangla Tigers, Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai played an unbeaten innings at a strike rate of 380. He scored 34 not out in 9 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. Apart from him, wicket-keeper batsman Johansson Clarke was dismissed after scoring 36 runs in 12 balls. He hit one four and five sixes during his innings.

He was adjudged player of the match. Will Jacques remained unbeaten on 14 runs in 5 balls with the help of 2 fours and a six. Mark Dayal was the most economical from The Chennai Braves. However, he too conceded 14 runs in an over.

Earlier, The Chennai Braves had a poor start. He lost his first wicket on the third ball of the second over. At that time only 5 runs were added to the team’s account. Ravi Bopara could only score 2 runs. Luke Wood made the second opener his victim before Angelo Pereira and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who came in his place, could handle the innings.

Bhanuka returned to the pavilion on a personal score of 10 runs. Captain Dasun Shanaka also could not show anything amazing and got out after scoring 6 runs. The Chennai Braves scored only 30 runs in as many balls as Bangla Tigers won the match and their 3 batsmen had returned to the pavilion. After this, Afghanistan all-rounder Samiullah Shinwari shared a 36-run partnership with Perera for the fourth wicket.

Perera was dismissed for 26 runs in 18 balls. Shinwari scored 20 runs in 14 balls with the help of 2 fours and a six. Mark Dayal remained unbeaten on 15 off 7 balls. Luke Wood, James Faulkner and Isru Udana took one wicket each for Bangla Tigers. At the same time, Benny Howell took 2 wickets for 22 runs in 2 overs.