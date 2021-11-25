Abu Dhabi T10 League MS Dhoni Faf du Plessis opener Hazratullah Zazai again play stormy in Bangla Tigers hat-trick win Pakistani bowler Wahab Riaz Andre Russell Deccan Gladiators 2nd time loss Match

Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai played an unbeaten innings of 59 runs in 26 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes. He was also adjudged player of the match. He shared an unbeaten partnership of 84 runs in 37 balls for the second wicket with Will Jacques.

In the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22, Faf du Plessis-led Bangla Tigers won by 9 wickets. They defeated Deccan Gladiators by 9 wickets in the match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s opener Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl. Out to bat, Deccan Gladiators, led by Pakistani bowler Wahab Riaz, scored 116 for 5 in 10 overs. Chasing the target, Bangla Tigers won the match by scoring 118 runs in 8.1 overs.

This is the third consecutive win for Bangla Tigers in the tournament. With this win, she reached number three in the points table. He has 6 points in 5 matches. Deccan Gladiators, having legends like West Indies’ star all-rounder Andre Russell, have tasted defeat for the second time in the tournament. However, he is still at number two in the points table. He also has 6 points, but his net run rate is better than Bangla Tigers.

Hazratullah Zazai played an unbeaten innings of 34 runs in 9 balls at a strike rate of 378 runs against The Chennai Braves in the previous match. On the strength of his innings, he reached number six in the list of highest run scorers in the tournament.

He has 128 runs in five matches at an average of 42.66. For Bangla Tigers, Will Jacques also scored 28 not out in 13 balls with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes. Wicket-keeper batsman Johansson Charles was dismissed for 22 runs in 10 balls. He hit 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Earlier, Tom Banton was the highest scorer for Deccan Gladiators. He scored 30 runs in 18 balls with the help of 2 fours and 2 sixes. David Weiss and Odane Smith remained unbeaten on 25 and 26 respectively. Weiss hit three sixes in his 14-ball knock, while Smith hit one four and three sixes in eight balls.