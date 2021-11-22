Abu Dhabi T10 League MS Dhoni Opener Faf Du Plessis Bangla Tigers beat Northern Warriors By 5 Wickets England Batsman Will Jacks Played 57 runs inning

Faf du Plessis’s Bangla Tigers got their first win in their third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Young England batsman Will Jacques played a brilliant innings of 57 runs in 22 balls for the Tigers.

Bengal Tigers defeated Northern Warriors by five wickets with the help of a stormy half-century from England’s young batsman Will Jacques. Will Jacques, batting at a strike rate of around 260, scored 57 runs in 22 balls. This is the first win for Faf du Plessis-led Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament.

Playing first in this match, with the help of captain Rovman Powell’s innings of 63 runs, the Warriors made a strong score of 126 runs for four wickets. The target of 127 runs in 10 overs is not easy but MS Dhoni’s team of CSK opener du Plessis did it.

Apart from Powell for Warriors, Moeen Ali scored 24 and Samit Patel scored 21 not out. Powell hit four fours and six sixes in his 27-ball knock. After this, Will Jacques faded the color of Powell’s innings. He scored an unbeaten 57 off 22 balls as Tigers won 130 for five in 9.1 overs.

Bangla Tigers, however, did not have a good start and at one point their score was 58 for five. Captain du Plessis was dismissed leg before by his compatriot Imran Tahir after scoring just 1 run. Tahir took one wicket for 20 runs in two overs.

After this, Jacques and Benny Howell (35 not out from 11 balls) made an unbroken partnership of 72 runs in 29 balls to take the team to the target. Jacques hit eight fours and three sixes while Howell hit four fours and a six.

Earlier, Bangla Tigers had lost both their opening matches. Talking about the points table, Bangla Tigers are fourth with two points after winning one match out of three. Although Deccan Gladiators also have only 2 points but the team has played only 2 matches, their net run rate is better than Bangla Tigers, so this team is in third place.

Team Abu Dhabi is in the first place with 6 points after winning all their three matches. At the same time, Delhi Bulls have also won all their three matches and this team is in second place due to low net run rate.