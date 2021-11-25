Abu Dhabi T10 League Rajasthan Royals Oshane Thomas Takes First Hattrick of Season MS Dhoni CSK Moeen Ali England All Rounder Hits With 400 Strike Rate Watch Video – T10 League

In this season of Abu Dhabi T10 League, Rajasthan Royals player Oshane Thomas gave the team its first win by taking a hat-trick for his team Northern Warriors. This is the first hat-trick of this season. Apart from this, Jamie Overton of Team Abu Dhabi won the team by batting at a strike rate of 400.

The excitement of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is increasing day by day. Delhi Bulls and The Chennai Braves had to face defeat in the 13th and 14th matches respectively. Moeen Ali, who played for MS Dhoni-led CSK in the IPL, smashed 49 off 19 balls for Northern Warriors here and Rajasthan Royals’ Caribbean player Oshane Thomas took the first hat-trick of the season.

In the other match, for Team Abu Dhabi, England all-rounder Jamie Overton, batting at a strike rate of 400 runs off 5 balls, gave his team its fifth consecutive victory. Team Abu Dhabi defeated Delhi Bulls by 6 wickets in the 13th match played on Wednesday.

In the second match, Northern Warriors defeated The Chennai Braves by 19 runs to win their first match after four consecutive losses. Earlier, the Rovman Powell-led Warriors had lost all four of their matches. Oshon Thomas, who took the first hat-trick of this season, was the hero in this victory for him. He took three wickets for 21 runs in 2 overs.

Before him, opener Moeen Ali and Kenar Lewis scored 152 for 4 in 10 overs in 10 overs, thanks to the swashbuckling 49 off 19-19 balls. In reply, Chennai’s team was all out for 133 runs in 9.5 overs. Apart from Thomas, Omar Ali and Joshua Little got 2-2 successes. Imran Tahir, Abhimanyu Mithun and Riyad Emrit also got 1-1 wickets.

In the first match, Team Abu Dhabi defeated Delhi Bulls to register their 5th consecutive win. Playing first in this match, Delhi Bulls scored 121 runs for four wickets in 10 overs. Romario Shepherd top scored with 39 runs in 11 balls. In response, Team Abu Dhabi achieved this target for the loss of four wickets thanks to the fiery innings of 56 from Philip Salt and Jamie Overton in the last.

Looking at the points table, team Abu Dhabi is in the first place with 10 points after winning all the matches. So in second place is Deccan Gladiators with 6 points winning 3 out of 4 matches.

Delhi Bulls (6 points) are in third place, with Bengal Tigers (4 points) in fourth place. Northern Warriors, who won their first match, are fifth with 2 points and with 0 points losing all five matches, Chennai’s team is in the last place.