Abu Dhabi T10 League Shahrukh Khan All Rounder Andre Russel Deccan Gladiators Beats Chennai Braves Virat Kohli RCB Bowler Wanindu Hasranga Takes 3 Wickets

Deccan Gladiators beat The Chennai Braves by 5 wickets in the 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League to register their fourth win of the tournament. At the same time, this was Chennai’s sixth consecutive defeat. Sri Lanka and Virat Kohli’s star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga played a key role in Deccan’s victory. He took three wickets for 9 runs in 2 overs.

Apart from this, Shahrukh Khan’s star all-rounder Andre Russell, playing for Deccan, also bowled brilliantly for 10 runs in 2 overs. He also took 2 wickets in his name. Thanks to the good performance of the Gladiators bowlers, Chennai’s team could score only 57 runs in 10 overs. For him, Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored the highest 18 runs.

In reply, Deccan achieved the target in just 6 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. David Weiss played the highest innings of 20 runs in 9 balls for Deccan. Apart from this, openers Tom Banton and Tom Cadmore scored 19 and 10 runs respectively.

This is the fourth win for Deccan Gladiators, led by Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz. The team has played 6 matches so far. With this win, Deccan has also moved to the second position in the points table with 8 points. The team that won 5 out of 6 matches in the first place is occupied by Abu Dhabi with 10 points.

On the other hand, if we talk about Chennai Braves, they are not looking brave at all in the tournament so far. This team, led by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, has lost all its 6 matches. The account of this team has not even opened in the points table and occupies the sixth position.

Another special feature of the points table is that along with Deccan, Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls also have 8-8 points. All three teams have played 6-6 matches and have won 4-4 matches. In this case, it is simply a matter of net run rate.

Deccan has the best net run rate of +2.412 so this team is second, Bangla has net run rate of +0.961 which is third and Delhi Bulls is at 4th position with +0.278 net run rate. Another team is Northern Warriors who have lost 5 out of 6 matches and are in fifth place with one win.