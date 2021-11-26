Abuses Under Gambia’s Ex-Ruler Should Be Prosecuted, Inquiry Says
BANZUL, Gambia – Documenting widespread atrocities under former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, an investigative committee on Thursday recommended a number of lawsuits.
But the Truth, Reconciliation and Reimbursement Commission did not release its report or the names of those recommended for prosecution, so Mr. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Who may face criminal charges.
In Gambia, a small country on the Atlantic coast of West Africa, Mr Jammeh’s ouster was welcomed in 2017.
But that mood has led to widespread frustration with the government of his successor, President Adama Barrow, who is running for re-election. Mr Jammeh and members of his regime have not been held accountable, government reform proposals have failed or stalled, and Mr Barrow has formed a political alliance with Mr Jammeh’s party.
“We expect the president to show some commitment and the political will to fully implement the recommendations,” said Sheriff Kijera, president of the Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations. “Jammeh should get justice in any case.”
Asked if the government would take action against those responsible for the misconduct, Information Minister Abrima Silla said by phone: “I can’t do that,” adding that it would depend on the quality of the report.
The commission noted that 240 to 250 people in state custody had died or that its agents had been raped, tortured, disappeared and subjected to witchcraft, the commission’s chairman, Lamin Sise, told a news conference in Banjul. The Gambian capital.
The panel held 871 days of hearings, broadcasting their live broadcasts in an unusual public broadcast of human rights violations. One of the 393 witnesses who testified was a soldier who said he had killed a prominent journalist at the behest of the president and a woman, Fatou Jallo, who accused Mr Jameh of raping her.
The commission submitted its report to President Barrow, a copy of which will be submitted to the National Assembly and the Secretary-General of the United Nations within a month.
That means it is unlikely to go public after the December 4 presidential election. Among the candidates standing against Mr Barrow is Essa Fall, the commission’s top lawyer.
Mr Barrow has garnered the support of some sections of Mr Jammeh’s party, which does not field its own presidential candidate and still enjoys overwhelming popular support. Advocating for the prosecution of members of the previous government could jeopardize that support.
Information Minister Shri. Silla said it would take the president six months to review the report, after which the government would publish its response document.
Mr Jammeh first seized power through a military coup at the age of 29 and pushed for a new constitution with power concentrated in the hands of the president. His regime was corrupt and politically opposed, suppressing the press and LGBT rights. He claimed that herbs could cure HIV.
But the government held relatively free elections in 2016, and Mr Barrow defeated Mr Jameh, who refused to accept the result. Mr Jammeh left power in January 2017 after several neighboring countries intervened and moved to Equatorial Guinea.
Mr Barrow’s administration will be a transitional one, putting the Gambia on the path to democracy. But Mr. The recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Finances were partially implemented, and last year the newly proposed, more democratic constitution was defeated in the National Assembly.
The proposed constitution would have restricted executive powers and limited the president to a two-year term. Term Limit Shri. Barrow would have been retrospective, so he would have been allowed another term.
This left the Truth, Reconciliation and Reimbursement Commission the only official way to reach an agreement with the Jammu and Kashmir era. Its final report was originally scheduled to be delivered in July, but was delayed until September, when it was delayed again.
“We have the truth,” said Baba Haider, who in 2004 launched a long-running campaign for justice for the murder of his father, newspaper editor Deyda Haider. “Now we want justice. Justice for my father, justice for all the victims of Jammeh, and justice for the entire Gambian community. “
Psychological deposit Reported from Banjul, Gambia, and here Ruth McLean From Dakar, Senegal.
