BANZUL, Gambia – Documenting widespread atrocities under former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, an investigative committee on Thursday recommended a number of lawsuits.

But the Truth, Reconciliation and Reimbursement Commission did not release its report or the names of those recommended for prosecution, so Mr. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Who may face criminal charges.

In Gambia, a small country on the Atlantic coast of West Africa, Mr Jammeh’s ouster was welcomed in 2017.

But that mood has led to widespread frustration with the government of his successor, President Adama Barrow, who is running for re-election. Mr Jammeh and members of his regime have not been held accountable, government reform proposals have failed or stalled, and Mr Barrow has formed a political alliance with Mr Jammeh’s party.