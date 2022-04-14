AC is not budget so buy Air cooler on 30% discount know price and features

The day of summer has arrived, people are finding it difficult to spend their days relying on fans. In such a situation, if you are also thinking of getting a cooler, then here we are telling you about some budget coolers, which are available with low price as well as discount of up to 30 percent.

The specialty of these coolers is that they cool down the room in no time. In addition, these coolers also save electricity and can be carried and brought from one place to another. Let’s know the complete details about these coolers…

Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler

It is a cooler of 65.5 x 63.4 x 83.8 cm, which cools the room in a short time. It is powered by 185 W, which consumes less power. Also, plastic material has been used in it. It weighs 15.5 kg, which gives a 70 liter water tank. With this trolley is given free of cost. You can buy it for Rs 11,999. On which up to 10 percent discount is given on using SBI card.

Symphony Sumo 40 XL Air Cooler But in addition to 23 percent, a discount of 10 percent is being given on SBI card payment. Also, there are no-cost EMI offers on it. It comes with a weight of 8.7 kg, which can fill 40 liters of water. Plastic material has been used in this. It can be bought for Rs 6,909.

170 W ones Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home Gives a tank of 12 liters with a weight of 7 kg. Along with this, a warranty of 1 year is given on it. It has been listed as a bestseller on Amazon.

Bajaj Frio 23L Personal Air Cooler: The price of this air cooler is Rs 6,099. It generates 140 W of power and comes with a capacity of 23 liters. In this, the air can be controlled according to the need. Its weight is 6 kg.

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler: A 42 percent discount is being given on this air cooler that comes with a capacity of 75 liters. You can buy it from Amazon for Rs 9,899. One year warranty is being given on it and its air flow is all around. It generates 190 W of power.