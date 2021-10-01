Academy Museum Finds Good Intentions in Messy Film History

Tucked away at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which opened Thursday in Los Angeles, is a surprisingly modest display of the “important Oscars.” The museum is, after all, the latest venture of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that annually entertains film buffs of every taste and critical persuasion with that gaudy bacchanalia of self-love. Oscar.

Given the Academy’s focus on all things Oscar, its latest production could have struck the event even more. Yet while the awards are always large, as does Hollywood—it’s very much an Academy effort, as Steven Spielberg has outlined—the long-delayed Museum borrowing the title has to emphasize the positives. A difficult, complicated abbreviation is adopted. of an Oscar-nominated song. The ugliness of the industry, its racism and sexism are addressed directly, but the emphasis is on diversity and pluralism, not past and present sins. Call it a museum of good intentions.

The 20 statues in the important Oscar gallery underscore this idea. The oldest best cinematography award was given to “Sunrise” in 1929, the first year of the ceremony and the Academy split its top honors between “unique and artistic picture” and “outstanding” film; The latter was given to “Wings” and is not on display. The most recent is the 2017 Best Adapted Screenplay Award for “Moonlight”, part of an inclusive lineup that includes Best Actor (Sydney Poitier), Costume Design (Eiko Ishioka), Documentary (“The Times of Harvey Milk”) and Best Actor (Sydney Poitier). Songs are included. (“up where We Belong”).