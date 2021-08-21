Access to income tax portal restored: Infosys CEO reinstated on income tax portal after summons issued by finance ministry

Highlights Emergency maintenance of the IT portal has been completed, Infosys said

The company said that the portal is now available to users.

The finance ministry on Monday summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Parekh has been asked to appear before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi

As the Income Tax Department’s new IT portal has been ‘unavailable’ for the past two days, Infosys said on Sunday evening that its emergency maintenance has been completed and is now available. Earlier, the finance ministry had on Monday summoned Salil Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer of portal maker Infosys. Parekh has been asked to appear before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The new income tax filing portal www.incometax.gov.in, developed by Infosys, was launched on June 7. The portal has had problems from the beginning. Users are constantly complaining that either the portal is not available or it is working very slowly. The portal has not been available since Saturday, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

Called the CEO of Infosys

Infosys India Business Unit’s Twitter handle ‘Infosys India Business’ tweeted on Sunday evening that the emergency maintenance work of the Income Tax Department portal has been completed and the portal is now available again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Income Tax Portal: Why did the Finance Ministry send a notice to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh?

It is pertinent to note that while there were constant problems with the portal, the Finance Ministry on Monday summoned Salil Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer of Infosys, the leading IT company that created the portal. Parekh has been asked to appear before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He will have to tell the finance minister why the problems on the portal persist even after two months and why they are not being resolved.