Accident at our embassy: 2 killed after a crane at the US Embassy in New Delhi

Two workers were killed and one was injured in an accident at the US embassy in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area on Friday. The accident happened while the three workers were standing near the crane. Suddenly the crane overturned and all three fell into its grip.According to police, the deceased were identified as Kanchan Meena and Babu Lal, both laborers from Dausa district of Rajasthan. The injured are identified as Mukesh. He was first taken to a nearby private hospital, from where he was later shifted to RML Hospital. The Chanakyapuri police station has registered a case of death due to negligence.

Police are now trying to find out whose negligence caused the accident. According to police sources, the incident took place around 1.30 pm on Friday. Someone had called PCR and informed the police that an accident had taken place at the site during the ongoing construction at the US embassy. When police arrived at the scene and investigated, they learned that a crane was also operating inside the construction site.

When the crane was moving to the other side, it suddenly lost its balance and the whole crane overturned, injuring three workers standing nearby. Police have found out in the preliminary investigation that the rear part of the crane was not locked properly while moving the crane. This caused a sudden imbalance.