Accident happened in SP-RLD’s public meeting, platform broken as soon as Jayant Chaudhary reached the stage, many leaders fell down

Through this rally of SP-RLD, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and LLD president Jayant Chaudhary were going to share the stage together. But Akhilesh Yadav could not attend this rally due to being in home isolation.

During a joint rally of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, an accident happened when the stage broke down. As soon as Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary arrived, the stage broke down and many leaders fell down. In a hurry, the people present around took out the leaders and workers. During this, some people have also received injuries.

Jayant Chaudhary was about to address the meeting organized at Iglas in Aligarh. With the news of Jayant Choudhary coming on stage, the crowd started shouting and broke the barricading. Due to the arrival of more people, the stage broke down and those who were standing on the stairs fell down. Some people have also suffered injuries due to falling from the platform.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the joint rally of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal to be held in Iglas of Aligarh was being seen as a show of strength. Through this rally of SP-RLD, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and LLD president Jayant Chaudhary were going to share the stage together, but due to being in home isolation, Akhilesh Yadav could not attend this rally.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: During a joint public meeting of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal in Aligarh, a stampede broke out after the railing of the stage broke. During this, Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary was also present on the stage. pic.twitter.com/Z8FsHjdpMV — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 23, 2021

On Wednesday, the corona report of Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav and her daughter came positive, after which the SP chief got the corona tested. Describing self-isolation at home, he tweeted – “Due to family members being corona positive, we will not be able to attend public events for three days as a precaution.”

In view of the upcoming assembly elections in UP, RLD and Samajwadi Party have decided to contest the elections together. Both the parties are trying to strengthen their hold in the districts of western UP through joint rallies. RLD is paying a lot of attention in Jat dominated areas. In these districts of western UP, Jayant Chaudhary has been very active during the farmers movement. At the same time, BJP’s eyes are also on other communities of these areas.