Accidental bump on Union Square subway platform leads to slashing



UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — An accidental bump on a subway platform led to a slashing in Manhattan.

It happened early Saturday morning at the Union Square subway station.

Police say the victim was walking on the southbound Q train platform when he accidentally bumped into another man.

That suspect then slashed the victim across his ear, neck, and hand with a razor before he took off on the Q train.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

