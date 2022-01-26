Accountant has been arrested by CGST Commissionerate for allegedly issuing bogus bills of rs 1,000 crore

Big action has been taken in the case of making fake GST bill in Mumbai, Maharashtra. CGST Palghar commissionerate has taken major action in the case of fake bills and GST input tax credit fraud. CGST Palghar has arrested an accountant for issuing bogus bills of over Rs 1000 crore and fraud GST input tax credit of Rs 181 crore.

According to an official statement, the 27-year-old man who had studied till class 12 and worked as an accountant and GST consultant, was arrested by the officials of CGST Palghar commissionerate, Mumbai zone.

The investigation in the matter was initiated on the basis of specific inputs obtained from data mining and data analysis, which pointed to the involvement of Nithilan Enterprises in the act of issuing fake invoices without receipt of goods or services. It was later discovered that the accountant (whose identity has not been disclosed) had stolen the identity of one of his clients to commit GST fraud for monetary gains, the statement said.

On being shown the evidence, the accountant admitted to the offense of issuing fake bills of over Rs 1,000 crore and obtaining fake ITC of Rs 181 crore, following which he was arrested on Tuesday. Thereafter the accused was produced in the court. The local court has sent the arrested accused to judicial custody for 14 days.

The statement issued said that the accused is suspected to be part of a large network that lures innocent people to obtain GST registration and then ‘steals’ this registration, which is then used to obtain fake ITC. is used. According to the statement, efforts are on to identify the kingpin of this racket and others involved in this network.