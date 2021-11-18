Accused 9/11 Mastermind Seeks Access to Secret Testimony
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – A defense attorney on Wednesday insisted on the Native American right to face the defendant because he asked a military judge to allow the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks to be present as a witness to two psychologists who waterboarded him in 183. Times
The argument explains the repetitive, off-the-shelf nature of war crimes proceedings, the rules of which typically exclude defendants from classified evidence in the pretrial phase.
Psychologists, both former CIA contractors, began testifying in open court in January 2020. But returning to court to resume testimony was partly prevented because the judges who heard it announced their abrupt retirement two months later, partly because of an epidemic that lasted more than 500 days.
Defendant Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s confession several years after Waterboarding was stigmatized for persecution and whether it could be used as important evidence in the final lawsuit are important issues.
James E. Psychologists Michelle and John Bruce Jason were called in to describe their use of “enhanced interrogation techniques” – including waterboarding, beating a prisoner’s head against a wall, extreme isolation, lack of sleep and forced nudity – the CIA’s prison network in secret countries in 2002 and 2003. “Status,” Dr. Prisoner to answer questions on demand, as Michelle testified.
Dr. Mitchell said defendants obtained his will in 2007 when FBI agents interrogated him at Guantanamo Bay. Even before Guantanamo, psychologists said, Dr. Michelle and Mr. Mohammed testified that they sometimes sat together and chatted. Holding hands, as men in the Middle East sometimes do.
Defense attorneys argued that the five defendants in the case were still so frightened that they could be persecuted again that they told FBI investigators at Guantanamo Bay what the CIA had told them. He has asked the judge to drop the inquiry as a product of the US government’s systematic misconduct.
In a short, closed national security session, Dr. The question is whether Mr. Mohammed can see when Michelle returns to court to testify. No date has been set for that session.
Defendant’s attorneys also argue that, since this is a death sentence, defendants are entitled to more protection, including the right to have an eyewitness testify in which they may have information. Prosecutors argue that national security is at stake because the CIA still keeps some secrets about the foreign black site program, which began in 2002 and ended in 2009.
Air Force Judge Col. Matthew N. McCall was replaced by his predecessor, Col. W. The question was inherited from Shane Cohen, who was Dr. Mitchell abruptly retired in January 2020 after appearing in open court for a period of nine days. Jason. For one.
One prosecutor, Major Jackson T. Hall of the Air Force said a person must have security clearance to attend a classified war court session, meaning both the public and the defendant are barred. He cited only one exception – if the accused had information provided by a terrorist, the accused could hear classified information.
He added that previous military judges had excluded defendants from classified pre-trial hearings for the past seven years and had appealed to Colonel McCall not to deviate from that practice.
Major Hall accused the defense attorneys of engaging in “gremel”, arguing that in order to achieve a fair trial, the government must choose between disclosing state secrets or approving a judge, possibly including dismissing the case.
Mr. Mohammed’s lawyer, Gary D. Sowards said his team needed a defendant in court to hear confidential evidence about the CIA black site program – and the role of psychologists in it – to guide men’s questions based on Mr. Mohammed. From March 2003 to September 2006, he served as a prisoner in what he called the “International Gulag Islands of Torture Chambers.”
“Mr. Mohammed already knows the horrific details of his persecution and what happened to him,” said Mr. Sowers. “We’re talking about it.”
Major Hall cited a similar boycott against Zacharias Moussaoui, one of the most ambitious abductors of the 9/11 attacks, in federal proceedings from 2002 to 2006. During the period in which he represented himself, the plaintiff said, Mr. Moussaoui was denied access to classified information favorable to his defense. In that instance, he said, Mr. Mausoui had a standby advisor who could see classified information but could not tell the defendant about it.
Mr Sowards said the need to hear Mr Mohammed’s testimony became apparent when the defendant was excluded from the testimony of a former CIA interpreter who lied about his background and worked for the defense team. Defendants in the case identified the interpreter in a court session in 2015 and later disclosed his former secret status in open court.
After reviewing his testimony, Mr Sowards said Mr Mohammed had taken issue with several of the interpreters’ statements but the defense attorneys had not been able to challenge him on the spot. Instead, Mr. Sowards said, the defense attorneys were debating whether to reopen the interpreter’s statement in an attempt to prosecute him.
No date has been set for the trial of Mr Mohammed and four others accused of plotting the 2001 attack, which killed about 3,000 people when a commercial airliner hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center. Pentagon and Pennsylvania Field.
