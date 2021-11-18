Accused 9/11 Mastermind Seeks Access to Secret Testimony

Air Force Judge Col. Matthew N. McCall was replaced by his predecessor, Col. W. The question was inherited from Shane Cohen, who was Dr. Mitchell abruptly retired in January 2020 after appearing in open court for a period of nine days. Jason. For one.

One prosecutor, Major Jackson T. Hall of the Air Force said a person must have security clearance to attend a classified war court session, meaning both the public and the defendant are barred. He cited only one exception – if the accused had information provided by a terrorist, the accused could hear classified information.

He added that previous military judges had excluded defendants from classified pre-trial hearings for the past seven years and had appealed to Colonel McCall not to deviate from that practice.

Major Hall accused the defense attorneys of engaging in “gremel”, arguing that in order to achieve a fair trial, the government must choose between disclosing state secrets or approving a judge, possibly including dismissing the case.

Mr. Mohammed’s lawyer, Gary D. Sowards said his team needed a defendant in court to hear confidential evidence about the CIA black site program – and the role of psychologists in it – to guide men’s questions based on Mr. Mohammed. From March 2003 to September 2006, he served as a prisoner in what he called the “International Gulag Islands of Torture Chambers.”

“Mr. Mohammed already knows the horrific details of his persecution and what happened to him,” said Mr. Sowers. “We’re talking about it.”

Major Hall cited a similar boycott against Zacharias Moussaoui, one of the most ambitious abductors of the 9/11 attacks, in federal proceedings from 2002 to 2006. During the period in which he represented himself, the plaintiff said, Mr. Moussaoui was denied access to classified information favorable to his defense. In that instance, he said, Mr. Mausoui had a standby advisor who could see classified information but could not tell the defendant about it.