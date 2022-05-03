Accused ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow Daybell may face death penalty for alleged murder of kids, lover’s wife



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Idaho prosecutors have informed a judge that they plan to seek the death penalty against so-called “doomsday” mother Lori Valo Debel, a mother of two accused of plotting to kill four people, including two children, showing new court documents.

Prosecutors in Fremont and Madison County filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case against Valo Debel late Monday, describing how the woman partially “showed a tendency to murder that would likely pose a continuing threat to society,” according to the document. Prosecuting attorney Lindsay A. Blake and Rob H. Wood wrote that Valo Debel would seek the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder or conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Larry Valo, Chad Debel appear in court for murder; VALLOW is not guilty

Valo Debel, 48, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder in connection with the death of his 16-year-old daughter, Tylie Valo, and his 7-year-old son, Joshua JJ. Valo, and Tammy Debel, his love interest wife. She faces conspiracy charges in Arizona for the death of her then-divorced husband, Charles Valo.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

Laurie and Chad Debel adopted doomsday-themed beliefs that involved communicating with other states and the existence of “zombies” in 2018 and used unusual religious ideologies to justify their killings, prosecutors allege.

Read the speed here:

Investigators say Valo Debel and his brother, Alex Cox, shot Charles Valo fatally, but Alex claims he defended himself by doing so. Alex was never charged and later died. Charles described Laurie’s unusual new beliefs in filing for divorce.

Lori Valo Debel: Idaho Sheriff Reveals New Moogshot of ‘Doomsday Cult’ Mother in Mental Hospital After Months

The couple married in late 2019, just weeks after Tammy was found dead, which was believed to be a natural cause at the time.

But in the text messages between the couple, they described how Tammy was “in limbo” and “possessed by a spirit named Viola.”

The couple moved to Hawaii in December 2019, just weeks after authorities became concerned about Tyle and JJ’s whereabouts, officials said. Authorities say they found the children’s remains on Chad Debel’s property in June 2020. Laurie called both her children “zombies” at separate times before their deaths.

Prosecutors further argued Monday that Valo Debel “showed complete disregard for human life” and that the murders of JJ, Tiley and Tammy Debel were “committed to remuneration,” the filing says. The document described the killings of the three victims as “particularly heinous, brutal or cruel, expressing exceptional inferiority.”

The court had earlier ruled that Lori and Chad Debel would be tried together, although no official court date had been set.