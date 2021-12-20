Accused of bringing crowd to Rahul’s rally by luring sari-blanket – Smriti Irani shared the video and Congress also showed VIDEO

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had reached their old fort in Amethi. In view of the UP elections, Priyanka Gandhi is handling the entire command of the party’s campaign. Congress is running a public awareness campaign in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi, who reached Amethi, described it as ‘his home’ and said that he started politics from here and learned the method of politics here. There was a huge crowd in Rahul Gandhi’s meeting.

After the meeting of Rahul Gandhi, Congress shared a video from its Twitter account. While sharing the video, Congress wrote, ‘Smriti Irani ji please listen with headphones on.’ In this, the women were saying, ‘We women will kill them with a stick and drive them away. She had gone in front of my house with a promise of Rs 13 a kg of sugar. Are you getting sugar at Rs 13 a kg today? What promise did he fulfill? Amethi is being made mad after taking votes. Women are getting harassed by blowing the chulha.

After this, BJP MP from Amethi and Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a video on Twitter. In the video shared by Smriti Irani, the women tell that they were promised blankets and saris after attending the gathering, but later they were not given anything. When the women are asked the name of the party, they say, ‘We do not remember the party, but were brought to meet Rahul Gandhi and here we were promised sarees and blankets. Nothing given afterwards.’ Sharing the video on Twitter, Smriti Irani wrote, ‘Yuvraj did not fulfill the promise of sari blankets to mobilize the crowd … Sad!’

People are also having different reactions on this. One user wrote, ‘Now it seems that the country is going to become BJP free.’ A user named Kumar Abhishek writes, ‘So far Congress had done something other than corruption, then there is no need to put such videos, but alas Rahul Gandhi is copying Modi.’ User Neeraj Singh writes, ‘Ma’am, sorry, but this time Amethi is coming out of your hands. Because people vote on work, they can win only once in Hawa Baji.

User Pankaj Kumar Singh writes, ‘The Yuvraj of Congress is scared of a woman. That’s why both brother and sister have reached Amethi. A user named Pranay writes, ‘Just tell us why Modi ji is selling everything to Adani. We know that they get money in return for contesting elections.

Rahul Gandhi, who was on a one-day tour with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had said before starting the padyatra, ‘Hinduism only does politics of lies, it has nothing to do with truth. His job is only to use lies and use lies to take away power from the people.