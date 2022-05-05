Accused South Carolina rapist’s loved ones called victim’s family asking to stop chatter about case: Sister



Family members of a South Carolina woman who was sexually assaulted and later died say they received several phone calls from the family of her alleged rapist and claimed that someone was calling on her behalf – alleging that they were talking about the case. Asked to stop. People have a “very bright future”.

“It was a gentleman on the phone. He said his name was Adam, and he was calling for the sisters,” Brett Tabatabai, the older sister of the Dallas stalker, told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday. “And he was saying that Boen is very sorry, but Boen has a very bright future, and we’re reducing it by talking and telling this story. And basically please stop.”

“My sister also had a very bright future,” Tabatabai added.

Stoller was 20 years old in November 2021, when he took his own life more than three years after being sexually assaulted, according to his family and multiple reports. Boen Turner, 19, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct with the alleged assault, but the charges were dropped in early April after the young woman was “no longer with us,” Tabatabai said.

The first of these calls came in mid-April, shortly after news broke that the accused had been given an application contract, family members said. The Stellar family received two more phone calls after April, both from a phone number proud of Boyne Turner’s mother’s caller ID, Tabatabai said. The Stallers’ next call was to their attorney, Sarah Ford.

“He thinks, ‘Don’t answer the phone. Get that number … block it on everyone’s phone,'” Tabatabai recalls. “The moment is when we apply to amend the restraining order to include his parents and someone works for him.”

Tabatabai said the restraining order had previously only protected his family from Turner, but they hoped to extend the order further. He and his family have not yet heard of their request for a restraining order.

Turner’s attorney, State Sen. Brad Hutto, declined to comment on Gadget Clock Digital’s comments.

“Losing a child is the worst thing you can ever do,” said Tabatabai, one of the three sisters.

Staller was sexually assaulted in October 2018, Tabatabai said. He recently wrote that the family received news on April 6 that the lawyer in the case had decided to drop the case “on the grounds that he was no longer with us and could not testify that it was a disagreement,” he wrote recently.

“That was probably the worst part of it,” Tabatabai told Gadget Clock Digital. “And then to see him outside and around, to look around him and just see pictures of him living and see some people’s comments on Facebook, or to see people protecting him or people taking things away from him. It’s really hard.”

“It’s extremely difficult, but it only fuels the fire,” he added.

With the help of a friend, the family filed a petition late last month urging Aitken County Solicitor Bill Wicks to reopen the Dallas case against Turner and send it to a grand jury.

Tabatabai said they initially expected to collect 500 signatures. As of Thursday, more than 9,000 people had signed up.

In addition to Stoller, a woman named Turner Chloe Base also faced charges.

Base allegedly sexually assaulted her in the back of a truck during a party morning in June 2019. Second Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller described earlier how he “took off his pants and underwear and forced himself to be sexually abused.”

Turner was indicted, released on 100,000 bond, and then placed under house arrest. But an offer to revoke Bond describes how he made multiple unauthorized trips, including 19 golf outings.

He struck a deal with prosecutors and was convicted on April 9 of first-degree assault and battery. He was sentenced to five years probation and would not have to register as a sex offender if he did not cooperate.

The light sentence received a melodious howl from the court attendees.

“I think whatever we say falls on deaf ears,” Base told reporters after the hearing. “It’s a very defeated feeling, but I refuse to be defeated.”

On Thursday, Stoller’s sister said they would hold a rally at the South Carolina State House on May 12 at 9 a.m. and would also have the opportunity to speak on the legislature floor.

“We’re basically going to make enough noise that you have to listen to us, “he said.” They’re in session that last day, so we’ll see what we can do. ”

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.