Ace Mahotsav: A program where you will be fully acquainted with Tata Ace aka ‘Chhota Hathi’ Tata Motors Ace Mahotsav: A program where you will be fully acquainted with Tata Ace aka ‘Chhota Hathi’ – Ace Mahotsav: A program where You will be totally familiar with the Tata Ace aka ‘Chhota Hathi’

Ace Mahotsav: A program where you will be fully acquainted with Tata Ace aka 'Chhota Hathi'

Recently, Tata Motors has included a new variant in the diesel model of the Tata Ace Gold family. The current Ace Gold Diesel has been redesigned with enhanced technology to offer better uptime, higher mileage and higher income to the customers. Named Ace Gold Diesel+, this vehicle has been given many more features than Ace Gold Diesel.

Tata Motors is celebrating Ace Mahotsav across India to delight, engage and engage with its customers with its innovative and innovative trucks. Through such exhibition events across multiple cities, Tata Motors wants to connect with the customers and understand their business needs. The event also provides an opportunity for Tata Motors to showcase India’s most popular mini-truck – the Tata Ace, which is at the heart of last mile transportation and promises more job opportunities with higher earning potential.

As a market leader, Tata Motors recognizes the vital role of micro-entrepreneurs, transporters, fleet/individual truck owners in India’s supply chain ecosystem. Last month, Ace Mahotsav took place in Pune. Whereas, Ace Mahotsav was celebrated in Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Gurugram and Bangalore earlier this month. The event in Hyderabad is scheduled to take place on December 3-4.

The main attraction of this event is to keep the customer at the center. Interestingly, Tata Motors gave buyers a chance to take a look at its most popular and well known, iconic Tata Ace from India. The event provides an opportunity for the Tata team to explain the benefits of Tata Trucks and introduce the new Diesel+. Also, it gives customers a chance to buy Tata Ace and win multiple gifts up to Rs 5 lakh as part of the ‘Bharat Ki Second Diwali’ campaign.

Tata Ace popularly known as Chhota Hathi has already made its way into the hearts of 23 lakh customers and the demand is still on! Tata Ace was originally launched in 2005, and since then it has been working to benefit many businesses across India. Now it is called Tata Ace Gold. This vehicle comes in 4 variants. These include Ace Gold Diesel, Ace Gold Petrol, Ace Gold CNG and Ace Gold Petrol Cx.

The ex-showroom price of Tata Ace Gold Diesel is Rs 5.68 lakh. In this, customers get maximum power of 14.7 Kw and peak torque of 45 NM. It offers a gradeability of 27.5 per cent, which means it offers better load carrying capacity and better maneuverability on higher gradients. It is powered by a simple 2-cylinder engine with a certified load carrying capacity of 750 kg, which comes with strong leaf spring suspension.

Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ is designed with enhanced BS6 technology so that customers can benefit more with better performance. Let’s take a look at the benefits of Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ for customers-

uptime+

Simple and advanced technology in Ace Gold Diesel+ ensures high vehicle uptime on the road. It increases the number of trips and revenue with the reliability of Tata Ace Gold Diesel+.

Mileage +

The technology given in this gives more fuel efficiency in the vehicle. In this, customers get a great mileage of 22-23 kmpl.

income +

The high operational reliability of Ace Gold Diesel+ enables customers to drive more trips. With more mileage available in Ace Gold Diesel +, customers earn more.

Ace Gold Diesel+ comes with several value added services, know about them:

3 years/75000 kms Freedom Platinum AMC

Under the Freedom Platinum Annual Maintenance Contract, customers get AMC of 3 years or 75,000 kms, which allows free testing of engine oil, top-up every 5,000 kms till the AMC period. In this, you get brake functioning, front and rear brake pad wear, brake pedal travel and 5000 km of effort. All this at just Rs 40 per month.

Uptime Guarantee

Staying committed to the customers, for the first time in the SCV segment in India, Tata Motors brings guaranteed uptime with this variant. This makes the truck absolutely free from any breakdown for 15,000 kms or 6 months (whichever is less). If the truck fails to deliver on the promise, you are assured a compensation of Rs 1,000 per breakdown. ,

Service Guarantee

You can take the vehicle back from the workshop for any repairs within 24 hours. During this – there will be no exclusions. In such a situation, if the truck remains unattended for more than 24 hours, then a compensation of Rs 1000 per day will be given.

Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ is set to meet the expectations of millions of Indian entrepreneurs, providing them with the lowest operating cost and the highest earning opportunity in its category.

Like other commercial vehicles of Tata Motors, it is protected under the Whole Service 2.0 initiative, which can avail value service added services of Tata Motors like Tata Alert, Tata Zippy, Tata Kavach and Tata Samarth. Under this, customers get facilities like quick repairs, efficient servicing, free insurance and driver welfare.

Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ will give your business the ‘plus’ it deserves, along with the assurance and reliability that only comes with the name of India’s leading small commercial vehicle. Book the new Ace anywhere anytime. Visit the Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle sales platform.

,Disclaimer: This article is based on Tata Ace Times Internet Spotlight Written on behalf of the team.,