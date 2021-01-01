Acer Swift X’s New Acer Laptop Price in India: Acer Swift X is here to buy a new laptop, up to 15 hours strong battery and latest processor, see Price Features – Acer Swift X Price in India Rs 84999 New Acer Laptop Launched in India Available on Flipkart

If you are thinking of getting a new laptop, we will tell you that Acer has launched a new model for consumers in India. The new Acer laptop has been launched with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and it has been launched with a metal-chassis. Let us know about all the features and price of this latest Acer Swift X laptop.

Acer Swift X Details

Display: This Acer brand laptop has a 14-inch (1920×1080 pixels) full-HD IPS display, with 300 bright brightness and 85.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Processor: For speed and multitasking, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU is used in laptops with AMD Ryzen 5 5600U mobile processor. In addition, it has 4GB GDDR6 VRAM, up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage.

Battery: Regarding this new Acer laptop, the company claims that it offers a battery life of up to 15 hours. The laptop has a 59Wh battery that supports fast charging.

Monkeys: The laptop has a USB Type-C port, HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Connectivity: The laptop uses Wi-Fi 6 and fingerprint sensors for secure sign-in, AI enhanced voice suppression for smooth video calls, and Acer BlueLitshield technology for eye protection when sitting on a laptop for long periods of time.

Price of Acer Swift X in India

The latest Acer laptop has a starting price of Rs 84,999 and will be available for sale on Acer’s online store without Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, Vijay Sales and official retail stores.