Acer’s new 17.3-inch Nitro 5 looks like a lot of bang for your buck

Acer has refreshed its Nitro 5 lineup of entry-level gaming laptops for the second half of 2021, and its new 17.3-inch model, launching in mid-October, looks particularly impressive, given its price tag of $1,199.99. Its 1080p display has a 144Hz refresh rate, and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip. (Acer didn’t specify the CPU model or what the GPU’s maximum graphics power would be.) Other specs include 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It sounds like a solid gaming laptop to me, as long as you’re not expecting too much from it.

If you want something smaller, Acer’s 15.6-inch version is also coming in mid-October for $769.99. There’s also a 144Hz refresh rate screen, but as you might have guessed with the $400 price difference, there’s more to it than just a reduction in size. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and on the graphics side of things, there’s an Nvidia GTX 1650. It should still be able to do some light gaming, but it’ll likely have a much more compromised experience than the 17.3-inch can do.

Both models have three USB-A ports, HDMI out, a 3.5mm jack, and a Kensington slot, in addition to an Ethernet port and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Acer gave the latest Nitro 5 only a few minor design adjustments that make it a bit different than the early 2021 model. It still has a red and black color scheme with a full-sized keyboard along the edges. The barrel plug charger now plugs into the back of the laptop rather than on the right, and parts of its lid and chassis appear to have a grippier texture.

If you got the Nitro 5 or similar gaming laptop earlier this year, these upgrades may not seem necessary. But if you’re in the market for a 17.3-inch machine, Acer’s latest pricing looks great.