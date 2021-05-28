Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE has a new 16:10 Mini LED display



There’s a new Acer Predator on the town: the 16-inch Predator Triton 500 SE. It has a new delicate design with a contact of RGB in addition to the most recent chips from Intel and Nvidia. It additionally has a characteristic that I’m a lot too enthusiastic about: a 16:10 display.

Put this subsequent to the earlier Triton 500, and this machine seems to be way more like one thing you may deliver to a assembly or a lecture. It’s not fairly as flashy. The final mannequin’s glowing Triton brand has been faraway from the middle of the lid and squeezed into the top-right nook. The earlier Triton additionally had “Predator” printed alongside the massive backside bezel, which has been changed by a smaller and subtler Triton brand as effectively. The corners are sharper, the keyboard is a bit blacker — it’s a extra trendy, skilled look.

The largest factor you’ll in all probability discover, although, is that the laptop computer is taller. The new 16-inch 16:10 display affords additional vertical area in comparison with the 15.6-inch 16:9 display on the earlier Triton. I bought to spend a little bit of time with a pre-production unit of the Triton 500 SE, and I’m going to have bother going again to a 13-inch 16:9. This is likely one of the roomiest shows I’ve ever used. I had no bother stacking 2-3 tabs and apps alongside one another and leaping in between them. I by no means needed to zoom out of something.

There are three panel choices: a 165Hz LCD panel, a 165Hz Mini LED panel, or a 240Hz IPS PolarBlack panel (which Acer says will cowl one hundred pc of the DCI-P3 coloration gamut). All of the screens have 2560 x 1600 decision. Mini LED, which additionally powers the display of Apple’s newest 12.9-inch iPad Professional, is uncommon to see on laptops. It’s designed to emulate the look of an OLED display on an LCD panel, and it may well produce wonderful distinction.

The Triton has new chips as effectively; it’s configurable with as much as an Eleventh-Gen Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. (Acer hasn’t shared the clock speeds and graphics energy you possibly can count on from these chips but, so I sit up for digging these up throughout the evaluation course of.) It additionally offers extra bold specs for energy customers than earlier Tritons, supporting as much as a whopping 64GB of reminiscence and 4TB of storage. (Final yr’s Triton 500 maxed out at 32GB and 2TB, respectively.)

The Triton 500 SE has just about each port you may want, together with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one on either side, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 2, one HDMI 2.1, one 3.5mm audio jack, one SD card reader, an ethernet port, and a DC-in for energy. One of many USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports helps power-off USB charging as effectively.

There’s a fingerprint within the top-left nook of the touchpad. The webcam within the prime bezel really didn’t look too horrible in my testing and produced a viewable image in low-light situations. It doesn’t help Home windows Hey, although.

Lastly, Acer can be very excited concerning the new cooling system, which options what it refers to as its “Fifth-Gen Aeroblade 3D fan” in a triple-fan system with 5 warmth pipes. Acer says this can present as much as 10 % higher airflow than the earlier Triton 500. We’ll have extra particular metrics as soon as we’ve been capable of write a full evaluation of this machine; my first impression is that the followers had been typically audible on this pre-production unit, however I by no means felt an uncomfortable quantity of warmth and by no means noticed the CPU get anyplace near a worrying temperature.



Energy port, Ethernet, USB-A, USB-C, audio jack on the left.







I actually just like the keyboard, it’s good and clicky.







You may make varied enjoyable results with the per-key RGB keys.







HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD slot, and a lock slot on the precise.







Altogether, a enjoyable machine to make use of — however we’ll have to attend for the total evaluation earlier than making a suggestion.















The Predator Triton 500 SE shall be accessible in North America in June, beginning at $1,749.99. The bottom configuration that Greatest Purchase shall be promoting for that value contains a Core i7-11800H, a GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and the 165Hz LCD display.

Acer additionally introduced an up to date model of its bulkier, pricier, and high-performance Predator Helios 500, which additionally has new Eleventh-Gen processors and Nvidia 3000-series GPUs. This laptop computer can include a 4K Mini LED 120Hz display or an FHD 360Hz display. The Helios might be configured with as much as 64GB of RAM as effectively. That mannequin is coming to North America in August beginning at $2,499.99.

Images by Monica Chin / GadgetClock