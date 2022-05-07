Aces give Becky Hammon first victory, beating Brittney Griner-less Mercury



Diarica Hamby scored 24 points and won Becky Hamon’s first game as Las Vegas Aces coach, starting the WNBA season on Friday night by defeating short-handed Phoenix Mercury 106-88.

Phoenix was without Britney Griner because she was close to the three-month mark of her detention in Russia without any schedule for her release.

Hamon replaces Bill Lambier with Aces after serving as NBA San Antonio Spurs assistant coach since 2014.

Kelsey Plum added 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Seattle, and Jackie Young also had 20 points.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 12 of his 25 points in the third quarter for Phoenix. Diana Tourasi was caught on nine points in the shooting of 3-of-11.

Sparks 98, Sky 91

CHICAGO (AP) – Jordan Canada had 21 points and eight assists in his Los Angeles debut, adding 19 points to Neka Ogumi and defeating Sparks defending champions Chicago.

With 51.5 seconds left to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 94-91, Ogumi made a jumper in one lane and deflected a pass at the other end which resulted in Canada’s two free throws. Chicago flipped it over again and Canada sealed it with two more free throws.

Canada also made three key free throws to tie at 88 with 1.5 seconds left after being fouled in a 3-point effort.

Liz Cambridge added 12 points in 24 minutes for Los Angeles. Lexi Brown and Kennedy Carter also scored 12 points.

Dana Evans scored a career-high 24 points in her debut with Chicago. Candace Parker had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, but also six turnovers.

STORM 97, LYNX 74

Seattle (AP) – Jewel Lloyd scored 17 points, Sue Bird added 11 points and nine assists that could be his final season and Seattle are back in their home building with a strong win over Minnesota.

The 41-year-old Bird started his 19th season with his 550th game for Seattle. He made a three-pointer and spent most of the fourth quarter as a spectator after beating Seattle Minnesota 34-14 in the third quarter.

After three years of nomadic life, Seattle returned to its hometown. Seattle spent the 2019 and 2021 seasons playing in the vicinity of the Puget Sound area while the Climate Promise Arena was under construction. The 2020 season was played at the WNBA Bubble in Florida.

Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 16 points.

Mystics 84, fever 70

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elena Dale Don had 21 points and nine rebounds in her first season-opening game since 2018 to help Washington beat Indiana.

Natasha Cloud added 17 points and six assists and Ariel Atkins added 15 points.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 18 points. NaLyssa Smith, the second overall pick in the WNBA draft last month, had 13 points and 13 rebounds.