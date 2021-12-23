Entertainment News

Acharya 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Acharya 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Acharya 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Acharya 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Acharya Movie (2022):Acharya is an Indian upcoming Telugu language action thriller film directed by Koratala Siva. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 26 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Touted to be a socio-political actioner, the plot revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Acharya Movie Details:

  • Movies NameAcharya (2022)
  • Genre: Action, Thriller
  • Release Date: 26 January 2022
  • Director: Koratala Siva
  • Producer: Ram Charan, Niranjan Reddy
  • Production: Konidela Production Company
  • Writer: Koratala Siva
  • Music: Mani Sharma
  • Language: Telugu
  • Watch on: Theatres

Acharya Cast?

  • Chiranjeevi
  • Ram Charan
  • Kajal Aggarwal
  • Pooja Hegde
  • Sonu Sood
  • Jishu Sengupta
  • Bhajarangi Loki
  • Kishore Kumar G.
  • Tanikella Bharani
  • Ajay
  • Sangeetha
  • Regina Cassandra
  • Ramana Reddy
  • Praveen Dacharam
  • Karan Viijay

Acharya Official Trailer

Acharya Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Acharya Full Movie in Google:

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer:  we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.

