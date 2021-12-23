Acharya 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Acharya Movie (2022):Acharya is an Indian upcoming Telugu language action thriller film directed by Koratala Siva. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 26 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
Touted to be a socio-political actioner, the plot revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple funds and donations.
Acharya Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Acharya (2022)
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Date: 26 January 2022
- Director: Koratala Siva
- Producer: Ram Charan, Niranjan Reddy
- Production: Konidela Production Company
- Writer: Koratala Siva
- Music: Mani Sharma
- Language: Telugu
- Watch on: Theatres
Acharya Cast?
- Chiranjeevi
- Ram Charan
- Kajal Aggarwal
- Pooja Hegde
- Sonu Sood
- Jishu Sengupta
- Bhajarangi Loki
- Kishore Kumar G.
- Tanikella Bharani
- Ajay
- Sangeetha
- Regina Cassandra
- Ramana Reddy
- Praveen Dacharam
- Karan Viijay
Acharya Official Trailer
Acharya Official Trailer Coming soon.
