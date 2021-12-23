Acharya 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Acharya Movie (2022):Acharya is an Indian upcoming Telugu language action thriller film directed by Koratala Siva. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 26 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Touted to be a socio-political actioner, the plot revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Acharya Movie Details:

Movies Name : Acharya (2022)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Date: 26 January 2022

Director : Koratala Siva

Producer: Ram Charan, Niranjan Reddy

Production: Konidela Production Company

Writer : Koratala Siva

Music: Mani Sharma

Language: Telugu

Watch on: Theatres

Acharya Cast?

Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan

Kajal Aggarwal

Pooja Hegde

Sonu Sood

Jishu Sengupta

Bhajarangi Loki

Kishore Kumar G.

Tanikella Bharani

Ajay

Sangeetha

Regina Cassandra

Ramana Reddy

Praveen Dacharam

Karan Viijay

Acharya Official Trailer

Acharya Official Trailer Coming soon.

