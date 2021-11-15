Achieved dreaming in the dark, lost eyesight at the age of 5, passed UPSC exam with hard work and dedication, became IAS

Poorna from Madurai in Tamil Nadu secured 286th rank in the 2019 UPSC Civil Services Examination. He achieved this success in his fourth attempt. There were many ups and downs during this period. She did not get discouraged by the failure. Rather, he removed his shortcomings and maintained his passion. Finally he got success in the fourth attempt. For which she gives credit to her parents. He says that his parents kept encouraging him in the worst of circumstances.

Poorna Sundari, 27, prepared for five years. He said, ‘I took the help of study material available in audio format to prepare. Apart from this, I also took the help of speaking software from the laptop. During my preparation my parents read and narrated the books to me. I also got a lot of support from my friends and seniors in this.

Poorna Sundari started dreaming of becoming an IAS officer when she was in class 11. She wants them to serve in areas like education, health and women’s empowerment. Please tell that Poorna’s father is a sales executive and mother is a housewife.

Let us tell you that the Civil Services Examination is considered to be one of the toughest examinations in the country. In this more than 10 lakh candidates apply for less than 1,000 posts.