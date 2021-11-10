Achievements are many, but will remain sorry

Manoj Chaturvedi

The Indian campaign came to an end with a win over Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. With this, the tenure of Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri also came to an end. Ravi Shastri started his innings in 2017 with Virat & Co. During this he achieved many achievements. But Ravi Shastri will always regret not winning any ICC trophy as a coach. It is true that winning a Test series against Australia at home for any team is no less than winning any ICC trophy and this feat was repeated twice by Team India during his tenure.

Ravi Shastri got a chance to win the ICC trophy three times during his four years as the coach of Team India, but every time he got failure. India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC World Cup after Shastri took over as the coach. Lost to New Zealand in the final of the first World Test Championship this year. In the current T20 World Cup, India could not even make it to the semi-finals. We all know that winning ICC trophies is a different thing. This is the reason that whenever we talk about the most successful captains of India, the name of Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni comes first.

Before playing his last Super 12 match against Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Shastri said, “I wish my replacement coach Rahul Dravid all the best for taking the team to new heights.” The good thing is that Dravid has not got a team going through a transition period. This team is already great. Most of the players in this team can play for three-four years now. I am sure Dravid’s experience will take the team further. One good thing is that Dravid has been associated with most of the players of Team India in the past, so he hardly has any problem in working.

We all know that Ravi Shastri was appointed as the head coach after India lost to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final after skipper Virat Kohli had differences with the then coach Anil Kumble. His first major test came in the 2019 World Cup. The manner in which India reached the semi-finals after winning all the matches of the group, it seemed that this time their dream of becoming the champion would definitely come true. But New Zealand once again maintained their superiority in the ICC matches by beating India with a united performance. After this, Shastri’s departure was fixed after he lost in the final of the World Test Championship. The reason for this was that BCCI wanted a coach who could win the ICC trophy.