Achit Kumar NCB remanded till October 9

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has once again taken the accused to court, where Arbaaz Merchant and Mumun Dhamecha, along with Aryan Khan, are going on bail on charges of organizing a rave party on a Mumbai-based Cardelia cruise. Achit Kumar, who was arrested in the case, has been remanded in custody till October 9.

The NCB has so far arrested 17 people in the case. According to the NCB, Achit Kumar was arrested after naming Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant. The NCB has also said that another raid will be made. Several arrests are also possible in this new raid. In such cases, new arrests and cross-examination by the accused, custody of the old arrested persons is required.



The NCB says Achit Kumar and the foreign national should be questioned in front of the old eight accused for investigation.

Achit Kumar’s lawyer Thule told the court, “These are very enthusiastic officers. Once they get possession of the accused, arrest becomes a habit.” As we all know, it takes a long time in court to list cases. This lie should stop here. Ajit will have to tell the officer when he was taken into custody and if he says October 6, I am ready to give an affidavit that I am lying.

Prosecutor Advait Sethna told the court, “A lot of new information has come out from the statements of Arbaaz and Achit. The new arrest is part of a marijuana smuggling operation. 2.6 grams of cannabis was seized after the search. Achit’s name came with Arbaaz. Recent revelations have revealed that he is part of a cannabis smuggling network.

On this, Achit’s lawyer Thule argued, ‘They could not bring any person who could show their connection. I’m just looking for submissions on remand. Fake stories are good, but they have nothing in the name of evidence. ‘

Following the hearing, the court decided on the NCB’s demand and extended Achit Kumar’s remand. He will now be in the custody of the NCB until October 9, where he will be further questioned.