ACLU slams Lightfoot’s curfews for Chicago minors, say it will increase police encounters



American Civil Liberties Union Chicago Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot goals to announce new restrictions for minors within the metropolis because the mayor unveils one other new curfew for younger folks.

“Curfews and bans create gang crime for younger folks – whether or not they wish to benefit from the sights and sounds of the town middle or one thing else,” the ACLU stated in an announcement to ANC 7 on Monday. “Obscure descriptions – counting on an unspecified ‘accountable grownup’ – will enable younger folks to be current within the park and promise strict enforcement will end in pointless stops and arrests and additional pressure the connection between CPD and younger folks of colour.”

The assertion comes on the identical day that Lightfoot Metropolis introduced extra restrictions for minors, the mayor introduced Sunday, including a ten PM basic weekly curfew to the 6 PM public park curfew.

“Younger folks at our cemetery want to complete this pipeline,” Liftfoot informed a information convention Monday.

A teen has been shot useless in Chicago’s essential vacationer vacation spot

Lifghtfoot added that “Chicago police will exhaust all different efforts earlier than taking legislation enforcement motion,” a transparent acknowledgment of concern that the brand new guidelines may result in extra adverse interactions between minors and police.

Lightfoot’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from Gadget Clock in regards to the ACLU’s objections to the brand new curfew.

His announcement got here after 16-year-old Sandel Vacation was shot useless in Chicago’s Millennium Park on Saturday, a nightmare the place information of a number of riots and big crowds of youngsters was heard within the metropolis middle.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in reference to the capturing, whereas police made a number of extra arrests of minors on Saturday, seizing a number of firearms.

Lightfoot stated the tragedy highlights the necessity for the town to take motion to guard younger folks, noting that curfews are usually not a brand new idea within the metropolis.

“We had a curfew that has been in place since 1992,” Lightfoot stated, including that when he was an adolescent, he knew he needed to return house when the streetlights got here on.

The mayor introduced that the 11 p.m. curfew for three many years would even be adjusted to 10 p.m.

Lightfoot argued that many of the younger folks gathered within the metropolis middle had no unwell intentions, including that lots of these current for Saturday’s capturing have been most likely attempting to “take pleasure in a gorgeous summer time night.”

However the scene rapidly become “chaos and violence”, a actuality that has turn out to be quite common within the metropolis.

“Carrying a gun assures us that tragedy will comply with,” Lightfoot stated. “Sadly we see this fashion too usually.”

The Chicago Police Division didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from Gadget Clock in regards to the ACLU’s considerations about enforcement.