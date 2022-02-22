Activate TCM app on your Roku & Apple TV



TCM essentially telecast most effective old and popular conventional films. If you’re keen on old-generation conventional films, then this channel is essentially dedicated for you. There are heaps of films available in its playlist, it’s miles only a hub of conventional movies. It supports maximum of the streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Activate TCM on Apple TV

You have a web connection for your Apple TV.

Now navigate the app store on your house screen.

Go to the hunt icon and type “TCM” with the help of the Apple TV far flung.

Select the TCM app from the search end result.

Click on the Install option on the subsequent page.

Wait till the set up procedure finishes, and then open the TCM app.

Follow all the approaching prompts to get an activation code to your TV screen.

Go to tcm.com/activate from any browser.

from any browser. Choose Apple TV from the following alternative.

Then you’ll be requested to go into your activation code. Simply enter your given activation code.

After filing, click on the Submit button.

Select and log in together with your TV service provider account credentials.

After confirmation you can access TCM.

Activate TCM on Amazon Fire TV

Go to the Amazon app store from your own home page.

Find the “TCM” app from the hunt field by means of using a digital keyboard.

Choose the TCM app from the inspiration field.

For putting in the TCM app on amazon fireplace TV, you need to click on the Get alternative.

After installing, open the TCM app.

Navigate the signal-in button and input your account credentials.

An activation code will activate on your TV display. Simply observe it down or else pause your display screen.

Go to tcm.com/activate using mobile or pc’s browser.

using mobile or pc’s browser. You have to pick Amazon Fire TV from the given option.

Now input your given activation code.

Tap on Submit button.

Sign in with your given TV service provider account credentials.

Enjoy TCM on your Amazon Fire TV.

Activate TCM on Roku

Make sure you’ve got an internet connection in your Roku device.

Now, press the house button to your Roku remote and navigate the streaming channel choice.

Select the hunt channel choice.

Enter “TCM” inside the empty subject by using a virtual keyboard.

Select the TCM app from the inspiration list.

Click at the Add Channel option to installation the TMC app for your Roku device.

The installation procedure takes some time, then click on OK.

Now pick out Go to channel and discover TCM app. Now launch the TCM app.

Go to the sign-in option and publish your e mail account to get an activation code in your TV screen.

Visit tcm.com/activate from any web browser.

Select Roku from given devices.

Enter the activation code.

Click Submit.

